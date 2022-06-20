Disney Rolls Out Even Pricier Experience Than Its Star Wars Hotel

Fans of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks are accustomed to making a large investment to visit the Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., or any other of its parks around the world.

Visiting a Disney Park has become a luxury excursion that middle-class families either need to save for or go into debt to experience.

The lowest price of admission for a one-day ticket at either a Disneyland or Disney World park is $109, but that doesn't include parking if you're driving. Guests can save some money with a multi-day Park Hopper, but it's still going to cost you much more than a single-day admission.

Disney World suspended its annual pass program for the general public, but charged $1,299 before pausing the program. Disneyland offers four levels of its replacement for annual passes, Magic Keys, with the highest price at $1,399.

For wealthier people, guests can pay a premium to enjoy a VIP experience in a VIP Tour. Groups of up to 10 people can pay $425 to $850 and hour at Disney World parks, not including park admission, for a customized day at a park. And for the ultimate overnight stay at Disney World, guests with plenty of cash or extra limits on their credit cards can book a two-day experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for $4,809 for two people and $5,999 for a party of four.

Travelers can also choose any number of Disney Cruises that range in price from $1,086 for a three-day cruise to Baja California from San Diego for two guests to $3,968 for two on a seven-night Western Europe Cruise.

Image source: Walt Disney.

People with Extra Time and Money Can Book an Ultimate Disney Adventure

But wait. For people who might be lighting cigars with hundred dollar bills, there's an even more expensive adventure for those who might have a lot of time on their hands.

Scroll to Continue

Adventures by Disney has unveiled its exclusive Private Jet Adventure for 75 die-hard Disney fans who are able to jet away on a 24-day, 23-night vacation that will take them to all 12 Disney parks worldwide, six countries and three iconic international landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower. Sort of Disney's version of Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days."

Are you in? The trip's price starts at only $109,995.

The Adventures by Disney website promises world-class accommodations that include stays at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort; Summit Skywalker Ranch; Tokyo Disneyland Hotel; Shanghai Disneyland Hotel; Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel; the Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra; Marriott Mena House, Cairo; Disney's Hotel New York- Art of Marvel in Paris; and Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Disney World in Orlando.

Disney

Guests Will Travel in Luxury

Travelers will fly in luxury on a VIP-configured Icelandair Boeing 757 that allows for direct flights. The trip will depart from Orlando and arrive in Southern California for three days that include a dinner at the Lincoln Theater at Disneyland, a tour of Walt Disney Studios, and VIP tours of Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

The tour continues to San Francisco for a trip to the Walt Disney Family Museum, a Lucasfilm Campus tour and two days at Summit Skywalker Ranch. From there, its a long flight from Oakland to Anchorage, Alaska, then off to Tokyo for trips to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

By day 10, travelers will visit Shanghai Disneyland and various other Shanghai tours. Then, its off to Hong Kong Disneyland and other Hong Kong tours, Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, Cairo to visit the pyramids and Great Sphinx, Paris to visit its Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park and other tours and, finally, back to Orlando for three days to visit Disney World's parks.

Previous Adventures by Disney guests who have traveled on three or more adventures may book their trip starting on June 20. All previous Adventures by Disney guests may begin booking on June 22, Golden Oak members can book starting June 24 and the general public can sign up beginning June 28.