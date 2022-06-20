ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disney Rolls Out Even Pricier Experience Than Its Star Wars Hotel

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Fans of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks are accustomed to making a large investment to visit the Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., or any other of its parks around the world.

Visiting a Disney Park has become a luxury excursion that middle-class families either need to save for or go into debt to experience.

The lowest price of admission for a one-day ticket at either a Disneyland or Disney World park is $109, but that doesn't include parking if you're driving. Guests can save some money with a multi-day Park Hopper, but it's still going to cost you much more than a single-day admission.

Disney World suspended its annual pass program for the general public, but charged $1,299 before pausing the program. Disneyland offers four levels of its replacement for annual passes, Magic Keys, with the highest price at $1,399.

For wealthier people, guests can pay a premium to enjoy a VIP experience in a VIP Tour. Groups of up to 10 people can pay $425 to $850 and hour at Disney World parks, not including park admission, for a customized day at a park. And for the ultimate overnight stay at Disney World, guests with plenty of cash or extra limits on their credit cards can book a two-day experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for $4,809 for two people and $5,999 for a party of four.

Travelers can also choose any number of Disney Cruises that range in price from $1,086 for a three-day cruise to Baja California from San Diego for two guests to $3,968 for two on a seven-night Western Europe Cruise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zl9E1_0gGoasMX00
Image source: Walt Disney.

People with Extra Time and Money Can Book an Ultimate Disney Adventure

But wait. For people who might be lighting cigars with hundred dollar bills, there's an even more expensive adventure for those who might have a lot of time on their hands.

Scroll to Continue

Adventures by Disney has unveiled its exclusive Private Jet Adventure for 75 die-hard Disney fans who are able to jet away on a 24-day, 23-night vacation that will take them to all 12 Disney parks worldwide, six countries and three iconic international landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower. Sort of Disney's version of Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days."

Are you in? The trip's price starts at only $109,995.

The Adventures by Disney website promises world-class accommodations that include stays at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort; Summit Skywalker Ranch; Tokyo Disneyland Hotel; Shanghai Disneyland Hotel; Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel; the Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra; Marriott Mena House, Cairo; Disney's Hotel New York- Art of Marvel in Paris; and Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Disney World in Orlando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ra8GQ_0gGoasMX00
Disney

Guests Will Travel in Luxury

Travelers will fly in luxury on a VIP-configured Icelandair Boeing 757 that allows for direct flights. The trip will depart from Orlando and arrive in Southern California for three days that include a dinner at the Lincoln Theater at Disneyland, a tour of Walt Disney Studios, and VIP tours of Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

The tour continues to San Francisco for a trip to the Walt Disney Family Museum, a Lucasfilm Campus tour and two days at Summit Skywalker Ranch. From there, its a long flight from Oakland to Anchorage, Alaska, then off to Tokyo for trips to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

By day 10, travelers will visit Shanghai Disneyland and various other Shanghai tours. Then, its off to Hong Kong Disneyland and other Hong Kong tours, Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, Cairo to visit the pyramids and Great Sphinx, Paris to visit its Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park and other tours and, finally, back to Orlando for three days to visit Disney World's parks.

Previous Adventures by Disney guests who have traveled on three or more adventures may book their trip starting on June 20. All previous Adventures by Disney guests may begin booking on June 22, Golden Oak members can book starting June 24 and the general public can sign up beginning June 28.

Comments / 9

S. R. Elliott
1d ago

The Mickey Mouse House Experience has lost its' appeal. Overpriced tickets, food & entertainment have reached their critical mass!

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
disneydining.com

Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Oakland, CA
AFP

Famed Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away after half a century

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but ageing tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after the Covid pandemic finally sank the struggling business. "Jumbo has a long history and it has attracted many locals and tourists...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Universal Follows Disney in Making Change You Won't Like

Fans of Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Orlando Resort are getting ready for their summer vacations with a trip to Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure. Or maybe they will opt for a ride on Hollywood Rip Ride...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jules Verne
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Disney Cruises#The Disney World Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy