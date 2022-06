Apex Legends fans in Japan have something big to look forward to: a new Nessie-themed café in Tokyo. The café will open in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in July and will feature a wide variety of photogenic Nessie food, according to Alpha Intel and a Japanese-language post on the Tower Records website. The warehouse-style facility will offer sweets that incorporate plenty of Nessies as well as themed drinks for all 21 legends in Apex. Visitors will also be able to purchase plenty of souvenirs.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO