Morgantown, WV

WVU football is suiting up in style for the Backyard Brawl

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While the return of the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years is...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Local football programs sharpen skills at WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four local programs - Bridgeport, University, Morgantown and Fairmont Senior - participated in Wednesday’s WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp, sharpening up their skills during the summer three-week period. All four programs made postseason appearance last season with Fairmont Senior going the deepest in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mason Kidwell shoots 67 to pace the field at the 89th West Virginia Open

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Shepherd University and Washington High School graduate Mason Kidwell birdied seven holes in his opening round to shoot 67 (5-under) and pace the field in the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort. Kidwell played the back nine first and recovered well after a double bogey...
ROANOKE, WV
WDTV

Doug Goodwin era begins for Morgantown girls’ basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin is Morgantown girls’ basketball’s new head guy in charge, but he isn’t new. Goodwin has been working with the Mohigans in some capacity since 2004 and has worked under three coaches - Allan Collins, Adam Henkins and Jason White. All three taught him how to eventually lead this program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WDTV

14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout hosts teams across state classifications

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd hosted the 14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout throughout the day Tuesday, hosting ten teams from across the North Central West Virginia area. Tygarts Valley (A), Tyler Consolidated (A), Lewis County (AAA), Lincoln (AAA), Fairmont Senior (AAA), Grafton (AAA), Bridgeport (AAAA) and University’s A...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Williamson Daily News

Davis looks to improve before going to WVU

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Josiah Davis said slams and jams are fun, but he’ll need more than that to contribute at West Virginia University next season. Davis, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Teays Valley Christian School by way of Ontario, Canada, entertained the crowd with multiple spectacular dunks on June 10 at the West Virginia North-South all-star basketball game.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield

Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield, 66, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on December 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruth Cox. She was married to Frederick “Red Fred” Satterfield, Sr. on October 3, 1980, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2015. Surviving are three sons, Freddie Satterfield and his significant other Mindy Johnson of Clarksburg; Trinity Satterfield of Clarksburg and Kelien “KK” Satterfield and his significant other Katie Osborne of Fairmont; two daughters, Nikita Martin and her husband Scott of Clarksburg and Serina Satterfield and her significant other Charles Sandy of Stonewood; 11 grandchildren, Phoenix, Jaris, Amiliya, Serenitee, Zhane, Hesper, Tiffany, Solomon, Zaiden, Skilor and Arianna; two great grandchildren, Junior and Savion; one brother, Michael Cox and his wife Penny of Columbus, OH; several nieces and nephews; one brother in law, Arlie Satterfield of Lost Creek; one sister, Jeannie Satterfield-Smith; and her special friend, Tanya Evans. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, Millie Merchant. Mrs. Satterfield was formerly employed as a Clerk at Kroger. She enjoyed watching court shows on television and playing jokes on her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Special thank you to the nursing staff at Bridgeport Health Care, especially Amy and Kayla. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Josh Sowards officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Satterfield will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet-A-Licious

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet-A-Licious in Buckhannon. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

John James “Jimmy” Barberio

John James “Jimmy” Barberio, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was born in Clarksburg on October 3,1930, the son of the late Fortunato and Maria De Petrone Barberio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

The history that built West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Our past is somewhat like building blocks for our future and West Virginia has quite the foundation built. The rolling mountains are filled with more than a century and a half of historic events that made the gold and blue beauty that we know and love.    Betsy Sweeny is the director of Heritage Programming […]
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Golf notebook: Oakmont's Devin Gee leads West Penn Open after 1 round

Oakmont Country Club head professional Devin Gee shot a 4-under-par 68 on Monday during the opening round of the 119th Annual West Penn Open at the Club at Nevillewood. Gee had five birdies including three consecutive (holes 6-8). He holds a one-shot lead against Mt. Lebanon’s Kevin Shields and Peters...
OAKMONT, PA
WDTV

Joshua David Lamb

Joshua David Lamb, 40, of Fairmont gained his wings from Heaven on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home. Joshua David Lamb was born on January 27, 1982, in Clarksburg to his loving parents Patricia Lowe Buzzo and Jacob Paul Lamb. Joshua loved to fish and hunt at his family...
FAIRMONT, WV
macaronikid.com

4th of July 2022 Guide | Morgantown, Uniontown, and Surrounding Areas

Who's ready for some fun in the sun celebrating our country's independence? I hope you have a safe and happy 4th of July and get a chance to check out these great local events. Saturday July 2nd. Mountain Area Fair - Week long fair, fireworks on July 2nd at 10:00...
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, June 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses retirement red zone. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

