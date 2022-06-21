WVU football is suiting up in style for the Backyard Brawl

Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield, 66, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on December 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruth Cox. She was married to Frederick “Red Fred” Satterfield, Sr. on October 3, 1980, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2015. Surviving are three sons, Freddie Satterfield and his significant other Mindy Johnson of Clarksburg; Trinity Satterfield of Clarksburg and Kelien “KK” Satterfield and his significant other Katie Osborne of Fairmont; two daughters, Nikita Martin and her husband Scott of Clarksburg and Serina Satterfield and her significant other Charles Sandy of Stonewood; 11 grandchildren, Phoenix, Jaris, Amiliya, Serenitee, Zhane, Hesper, Tiffany, Solomon, Zaiden, Skilor and Arianna; two great grandchildren, Junior and Savion; one brother, Michael Cox and his wife Penny of Columbus, OH; several nieces and nephews; one brother in law, Arlie Satterfield of Lost Creek; one sister, Jeannie Satterfield-Smith; and her special friend, Tanya Evans. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, Millie Merchant. Mrs. Satterfield was formerly employed as a Clerk at Kroger. She enjoyed watching court shows on television and playing jokes on her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Special thank you to the nursing staff at Bridgeport Health Care, especially Amy and Kayla. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Josh Sowards officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Satterfield will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

