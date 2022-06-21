Warming Up with Class AA State Runner-Ups Philip Barbour girl’s soccer
By Casey Kay
WDTV
2 days ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s warmup takes us down to Phillip to chat with the reigning Class AA State Runner-ups, Philip Barbour girl’s soccer. The seniors couldn’t be more excited to be back on the field, and are using last year’s State...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin is Morgantown girls’ basketball’s new head guy in charge, but he isn’t new. Goodwin has been working with the Mohigans in some capacity since 2004 and has worked under three coaches - Allan Collins, Adam Henkins and Jason White. All three taught him how to eventually lead this program.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four local programs - Bridgeport, University, Morgantown and Fairmont Senior - participated in Wednesday’s WVU 7v7 Shootout and Big Man Camp, sharpening up their skills during the summer three-week period. All four programs made postseason appearance last season with Fairmont Senior going the deepest in...
ROANOKE, W.Va. — Shepherd University and Washington High School graduate Mason Kidwell birdied seven holes in his opening round to shoot 67 (5-under) and pace the field in the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort. Kidwell played the back nine first and recovered well after a double bogey...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd hosted the 14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout throughout the day Tuesday, hosting ten teams from across the North Central West Virginia area. Tygarts Valley (A), Tyler Consolidated (A), Lewis County (AAA), Lincoln (AAA), Fairmont Senior (AAA), Grafton (AAA), Bridgeport (AAAA) and University’s A...
SOUTH CHARLESTON — Josiah Davis said slams and jams are fun, but he’ll need more than that to contribute at West Virginia University next season. Davis, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Teays Valley Christian School by way of Ontario, Canada, entertained the crowd with multiple spectacular dunks on June 10 at the West Virginia North-South all-star basketball game.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boy’s basketball just returned from a weekend of opportunities at DC Live. The event is one of the top showcases in the Country, with coaches from all over the country in attendance. “Gelling with the team especially too, since we got a few extra...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 11th is an important date for Buckhannon’s Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger, and now for more reasons than one. After a win just ten days ago, Linger is now 13-5-3 in his professional boxing career. Being from North Central West Virginia, his boxing roots lie in an area staple - the Toughman Contest - an annual event he won twice.
Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield, 66, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on December 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruth Cox. She was married to Frederick “Red Fred” Satterfield, Sr. on October 3, 1980, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2015. Surviving are three sons, Freddie Satterfield and his significant other Mindy Johnson of Clarksburg; Trinity Satterfield of Clarksburg and Kelien “KK” Satterfield and his significant other Katie Osborne of Fairmont; two daughters, Nikita Martin and her husband Scott of Clarksburg and Serina Satterfield and her significant other Charles Sandy of Stonewood; 11 grandchildren, Phoenix, Jaris, Amiliya, Serenitee, Zhane, Hesper, Tiffany, Solomon, Zaiden, Skilor and Arianna; two great grandchildren, Junior and Savion; one brother, Michael Cox and his wife Penny of Columbus, OH; several nieces and nephews; one brother in law, Arlie Satterfield of Lost Creek; one sister, Jeannie Satterfield-Smith; and her special friend, Tanya Evans. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, Millie Merchant. Mrs. Satterfield was formerly employed as a Clerk at Kroger. She enjoyed watching court shows on television and playing jokes on her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Special thank you to the nursing staff at Bridgeport Health Care, especially Amy and Kayla. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Josh Sowards officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Satterfield will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
John James “Jimmy” Barberio, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was born in Clarksburg on October 3,1930, the son of the late Fortunato and Maria De Petrone Barberio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife...
Virginia Ann Vaughn Haden, 79, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her three daughters and under the care of WV Caring. Virginia was born Sunday, March 21, 1943, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late William Carl...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use West Virginia Route 279, Jerry Dove Drive, should prepare for delays this week. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) Wednesday warned that it will be paving between mileposts 2.82 and 2.87 and repairing the bridge approaches on the Interstate 79 overpass leading to United […]
On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Neandrew Ester Knight was suddenly laid to rest. Neandrew, 43, born October 27, 1978, in Pensacola, FL is survived by wife and life partner of 18 years, Kara Constable, and son, Adrien Marley Constable-Knight, 13, of Fairmont. Neandrew is also survived by his mother, Jeannette Williamson, 66, of Tampa, FL and was the second oldest of five brothers, Richard Knight, 49, of Pensacola, FL, William Braswell of Pensacola, FL, Brett Williamson, 32, of Savannah, GA, and Chadd Williamson, 29, of Port Richard, GA. He is survived by several aunties and cousins with family roots in Pensacola, FL. Neandrew, with great privilege, was raised a child of the Navy by stepfather and Master Chief Bill Williamson of Tampa, FL. Neandrew was well traveled and spent time overseas. He spent his middle school years in Scotland before coming back to the States, graduating from Northeastern High in Elizabeth City, NC, where he excelled in basketball. Neandrew was a Muslim by faith and took great pride in his teachings. He was so many things to so many different people. He had a magnetic personality and people gravitated toward him. He was a great mind and philosopher. He was very passionate and he loved his family. He touched a lot of lives in his short time in Fairmont. Neandrew was very selfless and gave his last to help those in need. He found joy in cooking. He worked in many restaurants and was promoted to manager at Red Lobster in Jacksonville and Applebees in Fairmont. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially basketball. He enjoyed playing videogames with his son, Adrien, and listening to music. Above all, Neandrew enjoyed being a good friend. “Allahumma innii as-aluka ilman naafia, wa rizqon thoyyibaa, wa amalan mutaqobbalaa” O God, forgive him, take care of him, glorify his dwelling place, extend his grace, bathe him with ice water and dew, cleanse of all errors as a clean white cloth from the filth, substitute for him a better place of residence his stay, the better family of his family, the better partner of his partner, and keep him from the torture of the grave. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold front brought severe thunderstorms to our area yesterday, it’s moving east of us this morning, and a high-pressure system will clear our skies. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, much cooler than the past few days, and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, as a high-pressure system moves east of us, keeping skies mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, Friday will be the perfect way to end the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated if you’re out. Skies stay mostly clear on Saturday, but as the high-pressure system moves east and a low-pressure system builds in the Great Plains, more warm air flows into our region. As a result, temperatures rise into the low-90s, so the heat does come back. The high temperatures last into Sunday afternoon as well, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned places if heading out. Then Sunday night into Monday, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain as we start next week. After Monday morning, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny, this weekend brings back hot temperatures, and after some rain on Sunday, much of next week will bring nice weather.
MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – In just a few months, WVU will be opening their brand new children’s hospital, a project that has been years in the making. When it opens in September, WVU Medicine Children’s will be home to the largest and most experienced group of pediatric care physicians in the entire state. WVU Medicine […]
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted earlier this month to begin negotiations to name university Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, as the interim president for the university. The announcement follows that of the university on May 18 of this...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local woman is taking her community service to a national stage. Lucy Godwin founded the Beverly Bookmobile in Randolph County as a way to keep kids learning throughout the summer. She and her team transformed a retired school bus into a safe-haven for learning. Now,...
Comments / 0