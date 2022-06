In the past, summer has marked the beginning of wildfire season. Colorado would see four months of fires; California’s fires usually burned between July and October. But that was the past. This year, the US has already seen 29,966 wildfires burn through 2,790,609 acres across the country, far above the 10-year averages of 23,212 wildfires and 1,125,002 acres by this point in the year — and it’s only June.

