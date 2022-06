Williamsport, Pa. — Changes are coming to the River Valley Plaza that will turn the commercial area into what the building owners call the "centerpiece of Williamsport." River Valley Plaza is located in Old City Williamsport, east of Market Street and situated off the Basin Street exit, behind a familiar landmark to many: Starbucks. According to Rick Mahonsky, Goldsmith, CEO of River Valley Co. and co-owner of the property with...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO