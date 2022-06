The Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson nearly four months ago did two things for the NFL: First, it brought the Broncos closer to the top of the NFL’s best division – the AFC West. Secondly, it left the Seattle Seahawks with limited range at the quarterback position. Would the Wilson-less franchise hand the gig to Drew Lock – acquired in the trade with Denver – or look outside the franchise, maybe toward Baker Mayfield in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO