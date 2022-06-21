ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missing 2-year-old found safe, advisory canceled

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A missing person advisory for 2-year-old Asheria Black Crow...

nbcmontana.com

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Man Arrested for Stealing a Van From a Missoula Business

On June 21, 2022, an employee of a local business reported that a work van was stolen from a job site that day. The business was able to track the vehicle with GPS and reported that it was at Walmart South in Missoula County. Missoula Police Department officers responded to Walmart and located the van.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Ravalli Co. officials search for road rage suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County officials are searching for a man involved in an assault and road rage incident on Cooper Lane in Hamilton early Wednesday. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the incident. The suspect appeared to be 30 to 40-years-old with a long red beard. He...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

High-Speed Chase in Missoula Lasts Over 10 Minutes

On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Waste transfer station reopening after bear problems

MISSOULA, Mont. — A waste transfer station near Arlee is reopening next Tuesday. Officials closed the site because bears were digging through the trash, creating a public safety issue. The site will now be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Workers will open...
ARLEE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Liquid Meth

On June 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Broadway after a neighbor stated he heard a female yelling “no, stop!” in a frightful manner. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers responded...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain Line expands service hours

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line is expanding bus service hours in Missoula starting July 10. Voters showed overwhelming support to expand Mountain Line’s service hours during the 2020 local election. Now Mountain Line is adding 30% more time on the road. The new hours will be:. Sunday from...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Montana Highway Patrol
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Ceremony to highlight traditional place name project, camas bloom at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nez Perce Tribe and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Service joined to create signs and interpretations of traditional Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) names for sites from Lewiston to Lolo Pass. A celebration is planned at Packer Meadows, which is also known as wispin’íitpe, meaning “as one travels...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

First responders called to injury accident in Missoula's South Hills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula police spokeswoman confirms a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Rimel Road. The call came in at 7:37 p.m. Multiple officers, fire and medical personnel are on scene. A witness told us it appeared three people were taken to the hospital. Right now, details are...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Woman For Assaulting Her Daughter

On June 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was working a routine patrol shift when she heard a dispatch involving 35-year-old Randi Modin and Modin’s juvenile daughter, Jane Doe. Dispatch advised that a therapist reported seeing both parties, and at their appointment, Modin disclosed striking Doe. The therapist also relayed seeing that Doe had a black eye. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
96.3 The Blaze

In This Moment Announce Montana Show

In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Steward award presented to veterans, families of Seeley Lake

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 Missoula County Parks and Trails Steward Award was presented to the Veterans and Families of Seeley Lake last Thursday. Missoula County awarded them for their community advocacy efforts and stewardship of local parkland. Officials also recognized Veterans and Families of Seeley Lake for completing...
SEELEY LAKE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates World Refugee Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Soft Landing organization celebrates World Refugee Day as the organization helps welcome and integrate hundreds of refugees. “Around the world, World Refugee Day represents the strength and resilience of refugee families that have had to leave their homes and find safety other places. We are here once again and have many families that use this day as a way to get together, celebrate, eat some food and play soccer,” said Mary Poole, Soft Landing executive director.
MISSOULA, MT

