Hibbing shuts down Chisholm offense

HIBBING — It took a couple of weeks into the season, but the Hibbing U16-18 softball team finally picked up their first win of the season.

Hibbing got a well-pitched game from Kendal Gustafson and some timely hitting to earn an 11-1, five-inning, 10-run-rule victory over Chisholm Monday at Bennett Park Field.

The second game of the doubleheader wasn’t complete when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

Gustafson allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work. She struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter.

She came in relief of Regan Berg, who started for Hibbing. She retired one batter, but walked the bases loaded in the top of the first.

Gustafson came in and struck out the next two to end the possible threat.

“She came in for us and did a great job,” Hibbing coach Josh McDowell said. “She’s a solid pitcher, and we’re happy to have her, but the girls settled down and started to play the game like they should, and how they know how to.

“That first inning, that was huge for the team. It shows that we can stand our ground, and push the game in our direction.”

In that first inning, Jolene Quirk and Torri Castagneri drew back-to-back walks, then after a pop out, Olivia Hutchings walked to load the bases.

That brought in Gustafson, who struck out the next two hitters to keep Chisholm off of the board.

“They have good pitching over there,” Chisholm coach Steve Hutchings said. “They switched pitchers out and put in Kendal. She’s a good pitcher, but we have to keep our eye on the ball.

“I know she has one heck of a change up, but we have to be prepared for that.”

Hibbing came up and Berg hit a single, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Addison Fisher knocked her in with a single, then she eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

“That kept our momentum running,” McDowell said. “These girls are feeding off of that. That’s what we’re trying to get them to do, feed off of each other. Forget the errors and feed off of the good stuff that happens.”

Gustafson only faced nine hitters through the second, third and fourth innings, but she and her teammates kept up the offensive pressure.

In the second, Gustafson reached on an error, stole second, then came home on two wild pitches to make it 3-0.

In the third, Sylvie Wetzel walked as did Anna McLaughlin. They would come around to score on passed balls and it was 5-0.

Berg would walk, take second on a passed ball, then she scored on consecutive wild pitches to make it 6-0.

Fisher struck out, but reached on a wild pitch. She would score on a throwing error and it was 7-0.

McDowell like the way his team kept the pedal to the metal and scored in

“That’s important,” McDowell said. “At the younger levels, we kind of ease back, but at this level, these girls absolutely need to know that we need to go, go, go. From here, I think we can keep going with it.”

Chisholm finally got to Gustafson in the fifth when Hutchings was hit by a pitch. She stole second and scored on a base hit by Lyla Maki.

“We did a lot better, but we had a lot of errors, wild pitches and passed balls in those third and fourth innings,” Hutchings said. “That hurts every time. They scored maybe eight or nine of their runs on those.”

Abby Duchene started in the circle for Chisholm, working two innings of two-hit ball. She struck out one. Quirk hurled two innings, giving up one hit. She struck out five.