ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing shuts down Chisholm offense

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXIwS_0gGoQ3a900

HIBBING — It took a couple of weeks into the season, but the Hibbing U16-18 softball team finally picked up their first win of the season.

Hibbing got a well-pitched game from Kendal Gustafson and some timely hitting to earn an 11-1, five-inning, 10-run-rule victory over Chisholm Monday at Bennett Park Field.

The second game of the doubleheader wasn’t complete when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

Gustafson allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work. She struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter.

She came in relief of Regan Berg, who started for Hibbing. She retired one batter, but walked the bases loaded in the top of the first.

Gustafson came in and struck out the next two to end the possible threat.

“She came in for us and did a great job,” Hibbing coach Josh McDowell said. “She’s a solid pitcher, and we’re happy to have her, but the girls settled down and started to play the game like they should, and how they know how to.

“That first inning, that was huge for the team. It shows that we can stand our ground, and push the game in our direction.”

In that first inning, Jolene Quirk and Torri Castagneri drew back-to-back walks, then after a pop out, Olivia Hutchings walked to load the bases.

That brought in Gustafson, who struck out the next two hitters to keep Chisholm off of the board.

“They have good pitching over there,” Chisholm coach Steve Hutchings said. “They switched pitchers out and put in Kendal. She’s a good pitcher, but we have to keep our eye on the ball.

“I know she has one heck of a change up, but we have to be prepared for that.”

Hibbing came up and Berg hit a single, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Addison Fisher knocked her in with a single, then she eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

“That kept our momentum running,” McDowell said. “These girls are feeding off of that. That’s what we’re trying to get them to do, feed off of each other. Forget the errors and feed off of the good stuff that happens.”

Gustafson only faced nine hitters through the second, third and fourth innings, but she and her teammates kept up the offensive pressure.

In the second, Gustafson reached on an error, stole second, then came home on two wild pitches to make it 3-0.

In the third, Sylvie Wetzel walked as did Anna McLaughlin. They would come around to score on passed balls and it was 5-0.

Berg would walk, take second on a passed ball, then she scored on consecutive wild pitches to make it 6-0.

Fisher struck out, but reached on a wild pitch. She would score on a throwing error and it was 7-0.

McDowell like the way his team kept the pedal to the metal and scored in

“That’s important,” McDowell said. “At the younger levels, we kind of ease back, but at this level, these girls absolutely need to know that we need to go, go, go. From here, I think we can keep going with it.”

Chisholm finally got to Gustafson in the fifth when Hutchings was hit by a pitch. She stole second and scored on a base hit by Lyla Maki.

“We did a lot better, but we had a lot of errors, wild pitches and passed balls in those third and fourth innings,” Hutchings said. “That hurts every time. They scored maybe eight or nine of their runs on those.”

Abby Duchene started in the circle for Chisholm, working two innings of two-hit ball. She struck out one. Quirk hurled two innings, giving up one hit. She struck out five.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Bally’s Sports North Sideline Host/Reporter Was Called ‘Trashy’ Online

Bally Sports North sideline reporter/host Audra Martin, who works both Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild games either in the studio or at the park/rink talking to athletes or coaches before or after the game. On Sunday, a fan took the time to send a nasty message to Martin, to which she later 'owned' the comment in a video she posted before last night's home Twins game.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Bumps and spikes, spares and strikes: Goodbye to Country Lanes

Scott Carlson gets emotional when he thinks about all of the people he's become friends with over the years. So it's bittersweet for him to be closing up Country Lanes, which his father built in 1976. "It's always been a family business to us. It's been great to get to...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North In Duluth Has Officially Closed Its Doors

The popular bowling alley located at 2327 Mountain Shadow Drive, by the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth has officially closed its doors. Country Lanes North was built in 1976. Many memories were made at this establishment over the years as many Northlanders are sad to see it go. As well...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Mansion is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
Chisholm, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Corktown To Move to New Lincoln Park Location

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular restaurant in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District is planning to move to a different part of the neighborhood. Corktown Deli and Brews first opened in 2018 inside the Frost River Marketplace. After surviving and thriving during the pandemic, Co-owner Jeff Petcoff says the reason for the move is simple. They need more space. “We want one level of living; (currently our) walk-in coolers are downstairs. Our cooks are going up and down stairs. Kegs are going up and down stairs. So we’ve reached some real challenges.”
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Central High School sale appears imminent

Shifting market, real estate shortage incentivizing the sale of property shuttered since 2011. There seems to be a lot of confidence that Central High School, which was shuttered in June 2011, will be sold soon. “Right now we have three offers, one of them very good. The market is different...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mcdowell
KDHL AM 920

Man Shot In Duluth Bar

Duluth, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a wild scene early Saturday in the entertainment district of downtown Duluth. And it happened during one of the city's most popular weekends. Some police officers who were on foot patrol making the rounds around 2:00 am during bar closing time suddenly...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mesabi Tribune
cbs3duluth.com

Near record-breaking heat today, severe storms possible toinght ahead of cold front

TODAY: The brunt of the heat wave will impact the Northland today with highs for almost all of the Northland reaching the 90s. Heat indexes will be close to triple digits hence why the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the Northland until Tuesday morning. The north shore stretching from Two Harbors to Grand Portage are not under the advisory since winds will be coming in from the southwest keeping those areas cooler. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine is expected for most of the day until a cold front will slowly begin to move into the area bringing chances of showers and storms beginning around dinner time. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Main threats being damaging winds and hail.
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DTA blames staffing shortage for for temporary bus route pauses

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth Transit Authority travelers will see a pause in a few of the company’s bus routes due to staff shortage. The DTA announced Monday they will pause Route 5 (which runs between western Duluth and the Miller Hill area), and the Port Town Trolley serving the waterfront.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Armed Woman Taken Into Custody After Firing Shot Inside Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. — An armed woman was brought into custody on Monday afternoon after she fired a shot inside a home in Duluth. Duluth Police say they were initially called out to a burglary at 3:15 p.m. on the 400-block of North 58th Avenue West, but realized it was not one when they arrived.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Police Investigate Accidental Shot Fired

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police continue to investigate an incident early Saturday morning when a man was accidentally shot during a bar fight. Officers were called to Aces On First where a gun had dropped from the waistband of a man involved in a fight. A bystander picked...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy