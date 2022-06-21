Rock Ridge wins Ely Legion Classic

ELY — The Rock Ridge baseball team finished the Ely Legion Classic with a 2-1 record and, by virtue of taking the statistical tiebreakers over the rest of the field, came away as tournament champions.

After downing Breckenridge Friday night, Post 239 fell to Sacred Heart 4-1 before turning things around late Saturday with a 4-3 win over Hermantown. Sunday’s final slate of games in Ely were canceled due to poor field conditions.

Against Sacred Heart, both squads collected six hits on the day, but Post 239 was unable to push more than one run across the plate in the loss.

Tom Nemanich took the loss on the hill, giving up all four runs on six hits and three walks in a complete game effort. He struck out eight along the way. Carter Rice got the win, giving up one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out three.

At the plate, Andrew Torrel led Rock Ridge going 1-3 with an RBI. Jaden Lang was 1-3 with a run scored. Cole Schaefer, John Kendall, Logan Nordby and Nemanich all collected hits as well.

Against Hermantown, Rock Ridge got six solid innings out of Kendall on the mound, with the pitcher surrendering two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Schaefer closed things out in the seventh inning to get the save, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Bryce Slygh took the loss for Hermantown, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out five. Ian Ritchie pitched the final 1/3 inning, giving up a lone hit.

At the plate, Dylan Hedley was 2-4 with two runs scored for Post 239. Nemanich finished 1-3 with three RBIs. Kendall was 1-2 with two runs scored. Carter Flannigan and Will Bittmann also collected hits for Rock Ridge.