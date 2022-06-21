Cornell and Cook, Irving and McClure win Spring Classic titles

HIBBING — The team of Clint Cornell and Cody Cook combined their efforts to claim the top spot at Spring Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

Cornell and Cook recorded back-to-back 61s to finish seven strokes in front of the field.

Tying for second placed with a two-day score of 129 were the teams of Jeff Cowling and Jeff Thune and Mike Swanger and Jared Zezel.

In the Senior Division, former champions Marty Irving and Bud McClure fired a 67 and 64 to win by two strokes over last year’s champions Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter.

Other flight winners were as follows:

First flight — 1. Mike McLeod-Larry Pjari (133); Second flight — Larry Valentini-Robert Valentini (139); Third flight — Eric Riihinen-Jake Peterson (136); Fourth flight — Terry Fink-Ryan Daley (140; Fifth flight — (tie) Chad Anderson-Mike Easthouse, Chuck Oman-Ken Buckley (146); Sixth flight — John Saccoman-Mike Saccoman (146); Seventh flight — Paul Janssen-Steve Redmond (149); Eighth flight — Joe Kanipes-Andy Kolden (157); Ninth flight (18 holes) — Jim Eliason-Mark Thune (77).