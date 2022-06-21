ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Cornell and Cook, Irving and McClure win Spring Classic titles

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj260_0gGoQ1oh00

HIBBING — The team of Clint Cornell and Cody Cook combined their efforts to claim the top spot at Spring Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

Cornell and Cook recorded back-to-back 61s to finish seven strokes in front of the field.

Tying for second placed with a two-day score of 129 were the teams of Jeff Cowling and Jeff Thune and Mike Swanger and Jared Zezel.

In the Senior Division, former champions Marty Irving and Bud McClure fired a 67 and 64 to win by two strokes over last year’s champions Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter.

Other flight winners were as follows:

First flight — 1. Mike McLeod-Larry Pjari (133); Second flight — Larry Valentini-Robert Valentini (139); Third flight — Eric Riihinen-Jake Peterson (136); Fourth flight — Terry Fink-Ryan Daley (140; Fifth flight — (tie) Chad Anderson-Mike Easthouse, Chuck Oman-Ken Buckley (146); Sixth flight — John Saccoman-Mike Saccoman (146); Seventh flight — Paul Janssen-Steve Redmond (149); Eighth flight — Joe Kanipes-Andy Kolden (157); Ninth flight (18 holes) — Jim Eliason-Mark Thune (77).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Bumps and spikes, spares and strikes: Goodbye to Country Lanes

Scott Carlson gets emotional when he thinks about all of the people he's become friends with over the years. So it's bittersweet for him to be closing up Country Lanes, which his father built in 1976. "It's always been a family business to us. It's been great to get to...
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Bally’s Sports North Sideline Host/Reporter Was Called ‘Trashy’ Online

Bally Sports North sideline reporter/host Audra Martin, who works both Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild games either in the studio or at the park/rink talking to athletes or coaches before or after the game. On Sunday, a fan took the time to send a nasty message to Martin, to which she later 'owned' the comment in a video she posted before last night's home Twins game.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

New fitness facility opens in Lincoln Park

A new fitness facility celebrated its opening in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood in Duluth Tuesday afternoon. Renovant Fitness was marked to occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The core offering of Renovant is small group personal training; a system where members train with up to 3 other clients at one...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Mansion is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cook, MN
businessnorth.com

Central High School sale appears imminent

Shifting market, real estate shortage incentivizing the sale of property shuttered since 2011. There seems to be a lot of confidence that Central High School, which was shuttered in June 2011, will be sold soon. “Right now we have three offers, one of them very good. The market is different...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Corktown To Move to New Lincoln Park Location

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular restaurant in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District is planning to move to a different part of the neighborhood. Corktown Deli and Brews first opened in 2018 inside the Frost River Marketplace. After surviving and thriving during the pandemic, Co-owner Jeff Petcoff says the reason for the move is simple. They need more space. “We want one level of living; (currently our) walk-in coolers are downstairs. Our cooks are going up and down stairs. Kegs are going up and down stairs. So we’ve reached some real challenges.”
DULUTH, MN
1230kfjb.com

Area Residents Run Marathon in Duluth

Several area residents took part in this year’s annual Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota on Saturday, June 18th. Some prominent residents from Story County were among those participating in this year’s 26.2 mile running event. Runners included Tim Couser, a Nevada area farmer; Drs. Jordan and Mackenzie...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senior Division
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Update: More than 10,000 still without power after strong overnight storms

UPDATE: As of 9 a.m., Tuesday, officials with Lake Country Power said 10,800 members are currently without power. Crews restored service for 5,900 members during the overnight. Minnesota Power crews are also responding to multiple storm related outages affecting 11,000 customers in Eveleth, Coleraine, Brookston, Brainerd Lakes and Little Falls...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Armed Woman Taken Into Custody After Firing Shot Inside Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. — An armed woman was brought into custody on Monday afternoon after she fired a shot inside a home in Duluth. Duluth Police say they were initially called out to a burglary at 3:15 p.m. on the 400-block of North 58th Avenue West, but realized it was not one when they arrived.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy