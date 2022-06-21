ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is state doing to expand broadband, digital literacy? Find out with free UH forum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawaiʻi will host a free online forum for the community to learn more about statewide efforts to expand broadband services and digital literacy opportunities. The forum, which is open to the public, will be held via Zoom from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23....

The Independent

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

More than half a billion dollars in federal funding is now available to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first to benefit from this aspect of the $10 billion Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses in the four states. It's part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. “There...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Launches Office of Competition and Innovation

CFPB: Competition in markets is good for business and consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is launching a new Office of Competition and Innovation to encourage new entrants into financial marketplaces as a means of improving customer service.
David Ige
coingeek.com

BSV Global Blockchain Convention sheds light on the growing Interest in metaverse, NFTs and blockchain

The Metaverse, NFTs, and Web3 are frequent buzzwords we often hear within the blockchain space. It can be challenging to gauge between hype and utility from an investment standpoint. Similarly, the retail business sector and its customers find such terms equally confusing as brands and businesses move towards this new frontier of digital marketing, development, and consumer connectivity. Both investors and businesses alike need to understand the capabilities of these innovative and emerging markets in a simple and comprehendible way.
Sourcing Journal

Citizens of Humanity Group Supports First US Regenagri Certified Farm

Click here to read the full article. Citizens of Humanity Group, the parent company of Citizens of Humanity, Agolde and Goldsign, has established a U.S.-based farming program to encourage farmers to adopt regenerative methods to grow cotton for its brands. As part of the program, the Los Angeles-based company selected independent certification and inspection body Control Union to conduct its Regenagri certification audit on its first program-approved farm, Hardwick Planting Company in Louisiana. The 8,000-acre site is the first Regenagri-certified cotton farm in the U.S. Through this new partnership, Citizens of Humanity Group will pay a premium for cotton grown on the...
TechCrunch

Join secures new cash to build a ‘decision-making’ platform for construction

Join was launched in 2017. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google’s experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
thefastmode.com

Allot NetworkSecure Powers Proximus Tango's New Cybersecurity Services in Luxembourg

Allot announced that communications service provider Proximus, under its Tango brand name, has launched cybersecurity services for its mobile residential customers in Luxembourg based on Allot NetworkSecure. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Tango can...
Phys.org

Research uncovers 'digital poverty' across North West's rural communities

A new study by researchers at Lancaster University reveals 28% of the population in North West England are not confident completing key tasks online, such as applying for a job or making an online call. Most alarmingly, over half of those aged 65 and above and those on lower incomes lack digital skills, meaning those most in need of online services are least likely to be able to access them.
TechCrunch

9 ways founders can bring automation to healthcare

For an industry that constantly innovates, evolves and adapts, the reticence to embrace automation is frustrating, but ultimately, unsurprising. Healthcare remains in a constant tug-of-war among patients, payers, providers and pharma. This push and pull drives unnecessary costs, impacts clinical quality and leads to patient and provider dissatisfaction. We cannot...
Medical Daily

Labfront: How the Innovative ‘No-Code’ Tool is Democratizing Access to Research and Helping People Use Data to Live Healthier Lives

Technological progress has always powered societal progress. From innovations in industry to innovations in art, technological advancements have enabled and inspired numerous industrial revolutions as well as creative movements. Of course, with the exponential growth of technology since the advent of the internet, technological progress is continuing to push society forward and create new opportunities for people.
TechRadar

BT partners with Dynatrace to deliver 'self-healing' systems by 2025

BT will use Dynatrace’s issue monitoring platform across its IT infrastructure, hoping the added intelligence and automation will allow it to have self-healing systems by 2025. Initial rollouts showed Dynatrace’s technology reduced the time it took to detect issues by half, with many issues identified in real time and...
itechpost.com

The Science DAO to Revolutionize Scientific Funding and Collaboration to Bring Game-changing Innovations to the Masses

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us both the importance and challenges of scientific collaboration. In the scientific research field, where there is a scarcity of resources, lack of motivation and guidance, and organizational obstacles and difficulties in obtaining data, collaboration can help maximize outputs, maximize impact, expand networks, and attract funding.
