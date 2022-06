Say hello to the next love story we will be pining over – Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is based on the novel with the same title written by author Jennifer E. Smith. The book was first published in 2015. In the book, we join Aiden and Claire over the next twelve hours, where they return to places they visited before and relive the memories they shared.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO