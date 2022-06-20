ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

City Council discusses Stockert Youth Facility Project

By Jun 20, 2022
The Recorddelta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — City Council of Buckhannon held their weekly meeting in Council Chambers on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Among their discussion was the topic of the Stockert Youth and Community Multi-Use Facility Project. Council heard a presentation by Mills Group, LLC followed by comments from public as well as...

The Recorddelta

BOE approves grant submission for new middle school

TENNERTON — The Upshur County Board of Education met at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Among a full agenda, the board members voted and approved a grant submission to the School Building Authority (SBA) of W.Va. The grant will be submitted as a Needs Grant Submission for a new middle school for Upshur County.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (June 23)

Creativity ranks right up there with Love as one of my most desired feelings. I enjoy art, music, storytelling, drama and playful fun. Our teachers represent the epitome of all my favorite things. Upon my word, when I am around the creative professional and service staff of Upshur County Schools, I have come to expect being surprised by joy as I am performing my oversight duties as an elected member of the Upshur County Schools Board of Education. Now, I do declare, meeting Buster the Bus at a recent regular meeting of the BOE totally blew me away. Growing up in the hills and hollows of West Virginia, I would hear such a fancy contraption called “the cat’s pajamas!”
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur offers rich history: George R. Latham

BUCKHANNON — This series of regular articles explores aspects of Upshur County’s history, culture or people honored by the West Virginia Highway Historical Marker Program. The state register lists 20 of these iconic white plaques in Upshur County, and each article will present as much information on the subject as can be found. This ninth installment will discuss George R. Latham: lawyer, veteran and West Virginia founding statesman.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Japanese steakhouse, MIZU, to host grand opening

BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon’s first Japanese Steakhouse, Mizu will have a grand opening this Sunday, June 26. It will be so great to have a variety of restaurants to choose from in our community as we are expanding. Mizu will offer hibachi food as well as sushi. Come visit...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Sayre to lead fundraising, marketing teams at WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN — Marisa Sayre, manager of marketing of WVU Medicine Children’s, will begin leading both the marketing and fundraising activities of Children’s through a newly formed position that combines both responsibilities. As executive director of fundraising and marketing, Sayre will oversee WVU Medicine Children’s strategic marketing initiatives as well as its fundraising activities.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Pat’s Chat (June 23)

Father’s Day was June 19. 2022. I saw in a recent paper that Father’s Day also began in West Virginia, as did Mother’s Day. I hope you will enjoy this poem I wrote long ago. If you remember my dad, I hope you will think of him when you read this. Many people who grew up in Burnsville, West Virginia, remember him, Harry Wiant, Sr. Many have told me he was their favorite teacher. He was my teacher in eighth grade for some classes. I liked him, too. I used this poem last year, but as I reread it today, it brought me to tears. I miss him so much, and I also miss my brothers and sister who I lost almost all at once, it seemed. First Sonny October 31, 2020, then almost immediately I lost Sammy on December 15, the same year. I didn’t really recover from that before the time Mary Ann died a little over a year later, on March 19, 2022.
BURNSVILLE, WV
The Recorddelta

Hudson becomes WVWC Softball’s first Academic All-American since 2016

AUSTIN, Texas — West Virginia Wesleyan pitcher Hannah Hudson was named to the Second Team Academic All-America® softball team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday, June 7. Hudson recorded a 3.94 grade point average in her undergraduate studies of exercise science and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon native joins Best Virginia #TBT team

TENNERTON — Buckhannon’s own Tanner McGrew recently announced his intentions to play for the Best Virginia team in the $1-million dollar “The Basketball Tournament”. This year’s edition of the #TBT is scheduled to tip off on July 16, with the championship game set for August 2.
BUCKHANNON, WV

