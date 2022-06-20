City Council discusses Stockert Youth Facility Project

Father’s Day was June 19. 2022. I saw in a recent paper that Father’s Day also began in West Virginia, as did Mother’s Day. I hope you will enjoy this poem I wrote long ago. If you remember my dad, I hope you will think of him when you read this. Many people who grew up in Burnsville, West Virginia, remember him, Harry Wiant, Sr. Many have told me he was their favorite teacher. He was my teacher in eighth grade for some classes. I liked him, too. I used this poem last year, but as I reread it today, it brought me to tears. I miss him so much, and I also miss my brothers and sister who I lost almost all at once, it seemed. First Sonny October 31, 2020, then almost immediately I lost Sammy on December 15, the same year. I didn’t really recover from that before the time Mary Ann died a little over a year later, on March 19, 2022.

