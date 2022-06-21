ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating West Virginia Day

By Jun 20, 2022
The Recorddelta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Day commemorates the date that West Virginia was admitted to the Union. On June 20, 1863, the state of W.Va. officially became a member of the United States. It is held on annually on June 20 each unless it falls on a Sunday then it is observed on the...

therecorddelta.com

The Recorddelta

W.Va. DHHR COVID-19 update – June 22

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 22, 2022, there are currently 1,882 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been no deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Current active cases per county: Barbour (18), Berkeley (109), Boone (24), Braxton (10), Brooke (18), Cabell (89), Calhoun (15), Clay (5), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (12), Grant (21), Greenbrier (39), Hampshire (8), Hancock (23), Hardy (21), Harrison (91), Jackson (16), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (148), Lewis (31), Lincoln (14), Logan (36), Marion (87), Marshall (37), Mason (41), McDowell (28), Mercer (78), Mineral (31), Mingo (15), Monongalia (113), Monroe (26), Morgan (10), Nicholas (24), Ohio (29), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (5), Preston (16), Putnam (57), Raleigh (90), Randolph (18), Ritchie (6), Roane (53), Summers (14), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (30), Wayne (22), Webster (8), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82), Wyoming (33). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, sortable by county. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
PUBLIC HEALTH

