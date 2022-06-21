Celebrating West Virginia Day

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 22, 2022, there are currently 1,882 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been no deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Current active cases per county: Barbour (18), Berkeley (109), Boone (24), Braxton (10), Brooke (18), Cabell (89), Calhoun (15), Clay (5), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (12), Grant (21), Greenbrier (39), Hampshire (8), Hancock (23), Hardy (21), Harrison (91), Jackson (16), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (148), Lewis (31), Lincoln (14), Logan (36), Marion (87), Marshall (37), Mason (41), McDowell (28), Mercer (78), Mineral (31), Mingo (15), Monongalia (113), Monroe (26), Morgan (10), Nicholas (24), Ohio (29), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (5), Preston (16), Putnam (57), Raleigh (90), Randolph (18), Ritchie (6), Roane (53), Summers (14), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (30), Wayne (22), Webster (8), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82), Wyoming (33). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, sortable by county. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO