Creativity ranks right up there with Love as one of my most desired feelings. I enjoy art, music, storytelling, drama and playful fun. Our teachers represent the epitome of all my favorite things. Upon my word, when I am around the creative professional and service staff of Upshur County Schools, I have come to expect being surprised by joy as I am performing my oversight duties as an elected member of the Upshur County Schools Board of Education. Now, I do declare, meeting Buster the Bus at a recent regular meeting of the BOE totally blew me away. Growing up in the hills and hollows of West Virginia, I would hear such a fancy contraption called “the cat’s pajamas!”

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO