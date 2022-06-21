RGC men’s league June 18 results

FALMOUTH – The U.S. Open finished up on Sunday, but up in Maine…The second annual live and work in Maine open begins this Thursday at Falmouth country club. Florida State University star and Camden native Cole Anderson is back in Maine and ready to tee it up!. Cole...
MIDCOAST — The Babe Ruth baseball season continued Sunday, June 20 in the Midcoast. Damariscotta Lions 15, Granite Coast Orthodontics 12. Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. Damariscotta Lions at Waldoboro (Begley Field) Rockland Ford at Granite Coast Orthodontics (Marge Jones Field) P.G. Willey at Belfast (Belfast High School)
SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College is proud to announce that more than 1,000 students have made the 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List. Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) is Maine’s largest and oldest community college. Founded in 1946, SMCC offers courses at its South Portland, Brunswick and online campuses, and at community satellite locations. SMCC has among the lowest tuition and fees in New England and offers more than 40 degree and certificate programs, workforce and career skills training, and noncredit classes.
ROCKPORT — A student-athlete award for football players at Camden Hills Regional High School that began in 2019 now has some hardware to support the meaning behind it. A quietly arranged gathering took place May 31 on the school grounds to recognize four now-former football players that have received the honor of receiving the annual Stalcup Award.
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court June 10-16. Patrick J. Conlon, 20, of Morrill, allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor in Morrill Oct. 31, 2020, dismissed. Allison E. Moss, 23, of Hampden, operating under the influence in Winterport Jan. 19, 2021,...
It's that time of year with fairs in New England, and the small town of Monmouth starts the fair season off this week. Monmouth is a town with a population of 4,066 and holds the Monmouth Fair to educate and entertain the public on agricultural matters. The first Monmouth fair was held in 1907.
Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg was selected as 1 of the 18 Finalists for the USA Basketball Men's U-17 National Team. The 18 finalists were selected from 34 who attended 3 days of training camp at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The 18 finalists will be pared down...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Cooper Flagg reached yet another milestone on Wednesday after being named as one of 12 to make Team USA’s U17 final roster. The 15-year-old from Newport was named a finalist for the roster on Monday, and will join the team in Spain in early July for the FIBA World Cup. In 2021, the team won the gold medal in the U16 division.
CAMDEN — The board of directors at Megunticook Rowing are pleased to announce Olivia Goodwin-Cook will be the next director and coach of the organization. Goodwin-Cook has a long history with Megunticook Rowing, the place where her rowing career began as a varsity rower and coxswain. Afterwards, she excelled...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 'Tis the camping season in warm weather, and you know outdoor lovers are rejoicing. But there's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures.
Tammy Lacher Scully is desperately searching for her son — and just as desperately searching for ways to explain who he is. An understanding of who he is — has been, and continues to be — key to eliciting the help needed to look for him. Graham...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Wednesday a ballot recount in the race for the Republican nomination for State House District 73. It’s scheduled for Friday morning in Augusta. Unofficial, preliminary results show Michael Soboleski with 419 votes and Nancy Bessey with 413 votes.
Anna Moorman, a member of the benefits team at Allen Insurance and Financial specializing in individual health insurance and Medicare, is now a licensed life & health insurance consultant in Maine. "Anna's efforts demonstrate her deep commitment to continuing professional development," said Mike Pierce, company president. "This commitment is important...
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported seven traffic citations June 5-18, for the following reasons: three citations were issued for failure to register a vehicle, two citations were for inspection sticker violations, and there were single citations issued for having excessive exhaust and operating with improper brake lights. In addition to the seven citations, the following activity was reported.
Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
Can you imagine a racist sign being hung up on the door of a business 150 miles away, and your business is the one that takes the brunt of the outrage? Well, that's exactly what happened this week in Damariscotta. At this point, there's likely very few Mainers who haven't...
Tonight, Wednesday, June 22nd, kicks off the SummerFun Concert Series with the City of Augusta at Mill Park. We're so excited to be bringing back free Summer concerts for the Central Maine community. Formerly 'Waterfront Wednesday', the SummerFun Concert Series aims to bring great local music together with great local food, beer, wine and fun!
The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning two projects to make improvements in Camden. One project will involve drainage, sidewalk, and signal work on the part of Route 1 (Elm Street) that runs between Quarry Hill Road in Camden and Commercial Street in Rockport. The other project will involve drainage...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 14 to June 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service. Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, of Dresden was issued a summons June 16 for Violating Condition of Release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
CAMDEN — Merryspring Nature Center is the temporary host to a unique outdoor sculpture created by Eric Darling, of Appleton. Called the “Drift Rope Project,” the 8-foot x 6-foot sculpture is made entirely of used pot warp, the colorful rope used by Maine’s lobstermen. “Over the...
