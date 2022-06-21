ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

RGC men’s league June 18 results

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, June...

Babe Ruth scores and standings, June 20

MIDCOAST — The Babe Ruth baseball season continued Sunday, June 20 in the Midcoast. Damariscotta Lions 15, Granite Coast Orthodontics 12. Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. Damariscotta Lions at Waldoboro (Begley Field) Rockland Ford at Granite Coast Orthodontics (Marge Jones Field) P.G. Willey at Belfast (Belfast High School)
ROCKLAND, ME
Knox, Waldo county students named to SMCC Dean’s List

SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College is proud to announce that more than 1,000 students have made the 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List. Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) is Maine’s largest and oldest community college. Founded in 1946, SMCC offers courses at its South Portland, Brunswick and online campuses, and at community satellite locations. SMCC has among the lowest tuition and fees in New England and offers more than 40 degree and certificate programs, workforce and career skills training, and noncredit classes.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Stalcup Award takes its place among Windjammer lore

ROCKPORT — A student-athlete award for football players at Camden Hills Regional High School that began in 2019 now has some hardware to support the meaning behind it. A quietly arranged gathering took place May 31 on the school grounds to recognize four now-former football players that have received the honor of receiving the annual Stalcup Award.
ROCKPORT, ME
Rockland, ME
Rockland, ME
Waldo County, closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court June 10-16. Patrick J. Conlon, 20, of Morrill, allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor in Morrill Oct. 31, 2020, dismissed. Allison E. Moss, 23, of Hampden, operating under the influence in Winterport Jan. 19, 2021,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Fair season starts this week in Maine

It's that time of year with fairs in New England, and the small town of Monmouth starts the fair season off this week. Monmouth is a town with a population of 4,066 and holds the Monmouth Fair to educate and entertain the public on agricultural matters. The first Monmouth fair was held in 1907.
MAINE STATE
Flagg headed to FIBA World Cup after being named to Team USA U17 squad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Cooper Flagg reached yet another milestone on Wednesday after being named as one of 12 to make Team USA’s U17 final roster. The 15-year-old from Newport was named a finalist for the roster on Monday, and will join the team in Spain in early July for the FIBA World Cup. In 2021, the team won the gold medal in the U16 division.
NEWPORT, ME
#Rgc#The Rockland Golf Club
Olivia Goodwin-Cook appointed Megunticook Rowing director, coach

CAMDEN — The board of directors at Megunticook Rowing are pleased to announce Olivia Goodwin-Cook will be the next director and coach of the organization. Goodwin-Cook has a long history with Megunticook Rowing, the place where her rowing career began as a varsity rower and coxswain. Afterwards, she excelled...
ROCKPORT, ME
This Award-Winning Campground in Maine is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 'Tis the camping season in warm weather, and you know outdoor lovers are rejoicing. But there's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures.
FREEPORT, ME
Looking for Graham

Tammy Lacher Scully is desperately searching for her son — and just as desperately searching for ways to explain who he is. An understanding of who he is — has been, and continues to be — key to eliciting the help needed to look for him. Graham...
BANGOR, ME
Race for State House District 73 Republican nomination getting a recount

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Wednesday a ballot recount in the race for the Republican nomination for State House District 73. It’s scheduled for Friday morning in Augusta. Unofficial, preliminary results show Michael Soboleski with 419 votes and Nancy Bessey with 413 votes.
AUGUSTA, ME
Anna Moorman Now Licensed as an Insurance Consultant in Maine

Anna Moorman, a member of the benefits team at Allen Insurance and Financial specializing in individual health insurance and Medicare, is now a licensed life & health insurance consultant in Maine. "Anna's efforts demonstrate her deep commitment to continuing professional development," said Mike Pierce, company president. "This commitment is important...
MAINE STATE
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported seven traffic citations June 5-18, for the following reasons: three citations were issued for failure to register a vehicle, two citations were for inspection sticker violations, and there were single citations issued for having excessive exhaust and operating with improper brake lights. In addition to the seven citations, the following activity was reported.
BELFAST, ME
Taylor’s Blue Eyed Girl wins fastest working lobster boat

Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Maine DOT to work on road and intersection project in Camden, Rockport

The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning two projects to make improvements in Camden. One project will involve drainage, sidewalk, and signal work on the part of Route 1 (Elm Street) that runs between Quarry Hill Road in Camden and Commercial Street in Rockport. The other project will involve drainage...
CAMDEN, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 14 to June 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service. Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, of Dresden was issued a summons June 16 for Violating Condition of Release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

