The summer season officially arrived early Tuesday morning and Mother Nature followed suit with a hot and dry day across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs reached the low 90s in most spots but with humidity levels low due to some drier air, it wasn’t extremely oppressive like this time last week when it was uncomfortable to be outside for any length of time. With a frontal system approaching the region Wednesday, expect a bit more humidity as temperatures run into the mid-90s so the A/C will need to be cranked up big time once again.

