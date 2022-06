It could have been a deadly shooting. It happened at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Celebration in May. A 13-year-old was arrested for shooting into the crowd. Five people were hit with bullets. Authorities say 13-year-old Angel Mendoza is a known gang member in the Sunnyside area and was firing at another gang member at the festival when the shots injured an adult and four kids. A court affidavit says a 35-year-old man was struck in the leg, a 12-year-old boy was hit in the lip and tongue, a 6-year-old girl was hit in the leg, and two boys, ages 16 and 14, were shot in the legs.

