While the Yankees pull away from other American League powers, competition in the National League is starting to heat up 11 weeks into the season. The Braves are making a push for the Mets at the top of the NL East, while the Dodgers are barely holding onto the No. 1 spot over the Padres and Giants in the NL West. Which team looks strongest in these divisional battles?

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO