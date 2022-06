PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly promoted Oneil Cruz drove in four runs and Bligh Madris got three hits in his major league debut, sparking the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-1 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.Both rookies were called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day and they delivered right away.Cruz, considered Pittsburgh's top prospect, hit a three-run double to deep center field that capped a four-run third inning to push the Pirates' lead to 7-0. He was playing in the third big league game of his career.The 6-foot-7 Cruz also hit an RBI single in a five-run...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO