Albany, NY

The Albany Academies tees off annual golf tournament

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Colonie Golf and Country Club, the Albany...

wnyt.com

Saratogian

Saratoga Regional YMCA and Saratoga Senior Center break ground on $8.2M joint intergenerational wellness capital project

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Leaders from the Saratoga Regional YMCA and Saratoga Senior Center broke ground on a joint capital project on Tuesday that will create an intergenerational community hub dedicated to health and wellness. The $8.2 million initiative will add approximately 38,000 square feet to the YMCA’s West...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Central Catholic School announces valedictorian, salutatorian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Central Catholic School announced Thomas Sherwin as the valedictorian and Allison Motler as salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Sherwin came to SCC as a sixth-grader after graduating from St. Clement’s in 2015; his mom, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and grandfather all graduated from SCC as well. He is the oldest of seven boys. Sherwin has three brothers at SCC with him, and another three at St. Clement’s who will be coming to SCC in a few years. During Thomas’ time at SCC, he enjoyed and competed in cross country running, basketball, baseball, bowling, and indoor and outdoor track and field, listing cross country running as his favorite sport.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Lady Luck Lives Here: 2 $100k Powerball Tix From THIS Capital Region Store

Based on this run of good luck, one Schenectady convenience store may be getting a little more foot traffic for lottery tickets. Most people I know who play the lottery, have a routine or a strategy they follow with hopes of hitting it big. Some play the same numbers like family members' birthdays, some will track the lottery website to see which scatch-offs still have the big prizes out there, and some visit the same store to buy those tickets thinking they are due to strike it rich. Ya know, kind of like when you play the same slot machine - at some point, it has to hit right?
SCHENECTADY, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
WNYT

Albany 6th graders get Juneteenth history lesson

Students across the Capital Region got their very first lesson on Juneteenth and the significance of the day on Monday. NewsChannel 13's Subrina Dhammi went to Hackett Middle School in Albany, and took part in a 6th grade class, where the teacher gave the background of what Juneteenth is. The...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany restaurant plagued by flooding set to reopen

An Albany restaurant is ready to re-open its doors, six months after devastating flooding. NewsChannel 13 got an inside look at the reconstruction of The Copper Crow on Wednesday. Back in January, a pipe burst in the warehouse above the restaurant. This caused 65,000 gallons of water to pour inside...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

#TBT: All Hail the 1959 Prom Queen

The year was 1959, and an ecstatic Cathy Adinolfi had just received the news that she won the coveted Saratoga Springs High School prom queen crown. “I was very happy that Cathy got it,” says Kathy Tyger Totten, who was a junior at the time. “You always wondered who it was going to be.” Though never on the court herself, Totten is somewhat of the prom expert of her era, having attended the event four consecutive years from 1958-61. (Since her moment in the limelight more than 60 years ago, Adinolfi has chosen to live a life of privacy; she declined to comment on her big win.)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Adirondack Thunder to announce new coach

The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is set to announce its new coach this week, following the announcement that it would part ways with former head coach Alex Loh earlier this year. The team will hold an event to mark the announcement on Tuesday.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Sidewalk sale returning to Stuyvesant Plaza

GUILDERLAND - Stuyvesant Plaza says its popular summer sidewalk sale will return this weekend. The annual sale dates back more than five decades. It will feature shopkeepers showcasing their merchandise on the plaza's sidewalks. Participating shops and restaurants will offer specials and promotions. The summer sidewalk sale was paused in...
104.5 The Team

Rising Country Star Announces Albany Concert

One of Country music's modern-day hitmakers will be making an Albany stop on his fall tour. We have a full summer ahead of amazing Country shows, and the fall schedule continues to shape up as well! And that means more club shows at Albany's newest venue. Dylan Scott Announces Albany...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Welcome! People are Moving to Albany, NY from These Ten Places

Every single day, families are moving into the Capital Region. The benefits of living in the Albany metropolitan area are countless. You can easily access New York City, Boston, Buffalo or even Canada, opening the door to endless adventures. In both the capital city and the cities that surround it, you can find stable employment, safe housing, and some of the best schools around.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hudson entrepreneur a hit with customizable printmaking kits

A Hudson entrepreneur is turning his toy invention into a product for kids and adults alike. The company is called PRIXEL, a startup that makes customizable printmaking kits. The kits use silicone pieces that people can arrange into unique illustrations and patterns. Entrepreneur Brandon Gamm is moving the kit he...
HUDSON, NY

