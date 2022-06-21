ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Brush Fires Flare Up in Chatsworth Area; 1 Firefighter Injured

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

CHATSWORTH (CNS) - Two brush fires flared up in the Chatsworth area Monday, and one firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The first fire was reported about 1 p.m. near the 22000 block of West Chatsworth Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at about a quarter-acre within a half hour, and crews remained on scene dousing hot spots.

A second quarter-acre brush fire sparked just before 3:45 p.m. in the 22230 block of West Chatsworth Street, just north of the first fire, according to the LAFD.

Crews managed to contain the second fire to less than a half-acre by about 4:10 p.m.

No structures were damaged in the flames, but the LAFD reported one firefighter suffered an unspecified non-life-threatening injury "while moving swiftly during emergency operations in rocky terrain." He was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Metrolink lines between Simi Valley and Chatsworth were closed while crews tackled the flames, but were fully reopened by about 5 p.m.

It was not immediately known if the two fires were related, and their causes were under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
