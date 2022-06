Great news if you’re a fan of Sullivan’s at Castle Island. Castle Island in South Boston is such a great place to hang out. You can go watch the planes fly overhead, take a walk, ride a bike, sit by the water and read a book, or take the kids to the playground. it’s such a fun and relaxing place to go. But one of the major reasons people go is Sullivan’s. Depending on when you go, the lines can get pretty long, but waiting is definitely worth it. They have everything from lobster rolls, to fried clams, to burgers & hot dogs, and one of my favorites, a raspberry lime rickey.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO