Merlyn Wood Is Feeling Like A "ROCKSTAR" On His New Single

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROCKHAMPTON may be retiring from making music together as a group, but that doesn't mean its members – most notably Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, and Merlyn Wood – will be done dropping solo singles anytime soon. At the end of May,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gina Huynh Unleashes On Diddy, Says She Wants "Finder's Fee" For His "Gotta Move On" Single

Music releases have a tendency to evoke strong reactions, but Diddy's "Gotta Move On" has caused more ruckus than usual. Sean "Diddy" or "Love" Combs has been teasing his all-R&B label Love Records, and recently, he shared his single "Gotta Move On" which is slated for inclusion on the mogul's forthcoming project. The Bryson Tiller-assisted track has been debated online, but the single had many believing that Diddy referenced his ex, Cassie, in one of the lyrics.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Announces New Single, "Break My Soul," Dropping At Midnight

Beyoncé has announced that she will be releasing a new single titled, “Break My Soul,” at midnight. The song will be the first track shared from her upcoming album, Renaissance, and the first music she's released as a solo artist since 2016's Lemonade, excluding The Lion King soundtrack and her collaborative album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love.
BET

BET Awards 2022: Tyler, The Creator Takes Us on a Blended Rhythmic Journey with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator’s sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is what some might call a dream come true. A little over a decade after manifesting a mixtape collaboration with legendary hip hop producer DJ Drama, the California native with the astronomical aspiration achieved his goal and then some. The self-produced 16-track project featured various musical guest appearances, including Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams, and Brent Faiyaz, and earned “Best Rap Album” during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The effort also earned the multi-hyphenated a nomination for “Album of Year” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Before then, check out some of our favorite tracks from Call Me If You Get Lost.
Person
Kevin Abstract
HipHopDX.com

Drake Marries Multiple Women In UGK & Outkast-Inspired 'Falling Back' Video

Drake surprise-released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind at midnight on Friday (June 17), just over nine months after the arrival of his record-breaking Certified Lover Boy LP (whose pregnant women emoji cover might have been a clue that more music was on the way). While this new project marks...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black & His Partner Share An Intense Make Out On IG

Kodak has been keeping his love life busy. He recently asked Yung Miami's mom to leave emojis under his posts. Last month, he bought his baby mother a Mercedes. Now it looks like he's found romance elsewhere. In a video posted to Instagram, Kodak showed off his kissing chops, which...
hotnewhiphop.com

Pharrell's "Something in the Water" Leaves Fans Upset With Safety Conditions

Pharrell Williams’ "Something in the Water” festival was held over the weekend in Washington D.C., and many fans voiced their frustrations over the conditions they were subjected to at the event. Fans on social media complained about overcrowded sets, having personal items stolen, technical difficulties, and more. One...
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Shares His Thoughts On Young Thug & Gunna's RICO Arrest

The latest updates on Young Thug from behind bars from both his ex, Jerika Karlae, and his good friend, Lil Baby, reveal that the "Bubbly" artist is doing his best to remain in good spirits. At this time, both he and Gunna remain locked up in Fulton County without bond, leaving the world without YSL's biggest names for the foreseeable future.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Asked Label For Her Masters After They Didn't Believe "Level Up" Would Be Successful

The weekend may be over, but the Juneteenth celebrations continue. Millions of Americans celebrated enslaved Black people in Texas learning of their freedom years after the Emancipation Proclamation was set in place, and it is a time that many families reflect on their histories and ancestors' sacrifices. Several brands and networks joined in on the federal holiday, including ABC News which hosted a Sound of Freedom - A Juneteenth Celebration with several celebrities.
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
ABC News

Beyonce releases new dance anthem, 'Break My Soul': Listen now

Beyoncé's new single, "Break My Soul," is here. The upbeat dance track, which was first released on Tidal, begins with a sample from Big Freedia's "Explode" before Beyoncé lays down her vocals. "Release ya anger/ Release ya mind/ Release ya job/ Release the time/ Release ya trade/ Release...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Dances To Daughter Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Introduces A New Challenge

There have been ongoing conversations regarding whether or not Hip Hop will see a new House wave takeover thanks to two major artists. Beyoncé and Drake have sparked several discussions about artists tapping into dance music after the pair released "Break My Soul" and Honestly, Nevermind, respectively. While Drizzy took quite a few hits regarding his surprise record, Beyoncé has received wide praise for her latest effort.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Drops Off "WE (Warm Embrace)" Music Video

We're less than two weeks away from the release of Chris Brown's next studio album, Breezy. Fans are excited as it marks his first project since the release of Indigo and he's been hyping up the album. Earlier this year, the rapper shared the single, "WE (Warm Embrace)" to kick off the campaign. Today, he shared the official music video for the single. The video begins with Brown freefalling through another dimension before waking up from his dream. While the video showcases Breezy chasing his muse, it also doesn't hold back from showing Brown's excellent choreography.
HollywoodLife

Normani Dances With Chris Brown Before Diving Into A Pool With Him In Hot New Music Video

Normani isn’t a featured performer on Chris Brown‘s new song, but she’s all over the music video for “WE (Warm Embrace).” In the visual heralding Chris’s upcoming BREEZY album (out June 24), the 33-year-old entertainer meets up with Normani in his home after having trouble sleeping. Normani’s character is the woman Chris has been dreaming of, and the two begin a seductive dance that results in Normani straddling Chris’s knee.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" Design

Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.
