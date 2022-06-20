ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Foundation Names New Executive Director

By Roy Koenig
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Owatonna Foundation's impact on the community can be seen in many projects and through years of awarding scholarships. Now the longtime philanthropic group has a new Executive Director to "increase the Foundation's visibility and impact on our community," says Foundation President Tom Dufresne. Angela Wanger Golzales was approved...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Northway Academy breaks ground in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is welcoming an academy dedicated to helping people on the autism spectrum. Northway Academy provides applied behavior analysis day programs across Minnesota. “We’re a one-on-one facility, so every child has one staff member with them throughout the day and we work on very specific skills...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Building Featured on National TV

An Owatonna bank got some special attention from a national TV show recently. The PBS News Hour featured the downtown building, "The National Farmers’ Bank in Owatonna, Minnesota, is one of the most significant architectural works in the country," PBS proclaims in its website posting. The report comes from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism in their weekly e-newsletter Tuesday Talk.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Proposed Expansion Of Former Rochester Kmart Parking Site

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There may soon be an expansion of the parking facility at the former Rochester Kmart site that would create nearly 250 more spaces. And nearly 400 more spaces would be added to the former AMPI site as part of a plan that will be reviewed Wednesday by the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
AM 1390 KRFO

Rice County Appears to be Dumping Drop Boxes

It appears the drop boxes at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault are going the way of the dinosaur. Several county residents spoke to their useage for election ballots before commissioners addressed the issue during their Committee of the Whole/Work Session. A handful of people voiced concern about...
RICE COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Public Invited to Learn About Byron Area Road Project

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News) - The public is invited to attend an open house information meeting this afternoon concerning a significant road project in the Byron area. Olmsted County is currently drawing up plans to reconstruct County Road 5 and a portion of County Road 25 in an area south of Byron. The project is scheduled to take place during the summer of 2024.
BYRON, MN
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Owatonna Foundation#The Owatonna Foundation#The Board Of Trustees#The Executive Committee#Executive Coordinator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Special Olympics Torch Run Underway In SE Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News )- Law officers from southeast Minnesota are braving the early summer heat for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The run got started in Hastings Wednesday morning. It's scheduled to end in Rochester around 5:15 p.m. The torch is also scheduled for stops in Red Wing,...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It True That Dollar General in Byron, Minnesota Is Closed?

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy