Youth football camp June 29 at Wilmington College

NEW VIENNA — The Village of New Vienna chief of police has been fired and the NVPD’s one officer has resigned. New Vienna Village Solicitor Brett Rudduck told the News Journal in a statement that recently “the mayor and council decided to terminate immediately the employment of probationary chief, Darnell Pate [Jr.]. This past weekend, Mr. Pate was personally served the termination notice. Consequently, he is no longer employed as either an officer or probationary chief for the Village of New Vienna.”

NEW VIENNA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO