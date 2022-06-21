Youth football camp June 29 at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College announces students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2022 spring semester. They were among the 239 graduates recognized at the College’s 146th annual Commencement May 7. Also, those graduating with honors are noted with...
June 24-26 • ‘Blazing Brooks’, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .
These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 23, 1932:. “CHICAGO (AP) — Presidential candidates thickened on the convention scene today, lessening not a whit the uncertainty of whom the Democrats will name to oppose Hoover and Curtis. “While the Roosevelt forces were taking command of the...
The Wilmington Savings Bank team of Jake DeHart, Aubrey Wagstaff and Lance Beus won a scorecard playoff over the Men of Hope Friday to win the 13th annual Sugartree Ministries/Your Father’s Kitchen/Joe’s Java golf tournament at Majestic Springs Golf Course. Both teams had 58s in the 18-hole scramble.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio…. Northwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio…. Southwestern Greene County in west central Ohio…. Until 4:45 PM EDT, according to the Clinton County EMA; the area is also under a Severe Thunderstorm...
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action held its 13th Annual Senior Awareness Fair Wednesday at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Center on North Nelson Avenue. Organizations and vendors were on hand providing information to senior citizens on services available, with a guest speaker from CASA program.
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Members of The Six and Twenty Club met on June 3 at the First Christian Church in Wilmington with President Cindy Petrich presiding over the meeting and Mindy Henson as secretary. Marsha Wagstaff was hostess and program leader. “Answering the Call of the Wild: The Remarkable Life of Cathryn Hosea...
WILMINGTON — Totally ’80s Night kicked off the annual Summer Concert Series presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau on a beautiful Friday evening. The ’80s tribute band Kids in America based in Charlotte, N.C. rocked an enthusiastic downtown audience in the first of six such events set for 2022.
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is holding the 2022 “Healthy Family Day” this Saturday, June 25 as part of the regular market day. The Market is bringing together county organizations and agencies to share with residents of Clinton County and the surrounding communities the opportunities and resources that are available to assist all citizens in having a healthier life style and enrich their overall lives.
NEW VIENNA — The Village of New Vienna chief of police has been fired and the NVPD’s one officer has resigned. New Vienna Village Solicitor Brett Rudduck told the News Journal in a statement that recently “the mayor and council decided to terminate immediately the employment of probationary chief, Darnell Pate [Jr.]. This past weekend, Mr. Pate was personally served the termination notice. Consequently, he is no longer employed as either an officer or probationary chief for the Village of New Vienna.”
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday morning the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) administered its first COVID-19 vaccine for children in the age range between ages 6 months and 5 years old. Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said, “We are very excited to finally serve this last age group. This...
In the latest awarding of Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program grants, two sites in Clinton County will get funds — one a clean-up project and the other an assessment project. Altogether, state support was announced Friday for 112 brownfield remediation projects that will help clean up contaminated properties in Ohio...
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 7:25 a.m. on June 16, a 32-year-old Port William female...
