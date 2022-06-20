Leader of gun rights group explains why his young kids had guns in their rooms
CNN’s Elle Reeve speaks with members of an Oklahoma gun...www.cnn.com
normal people do not commit murder evil people commit murder just because a child has access to a gun does not mean they're going to kill anybody
You know I have 3 kids and 3 more I take care of. Im a hunter,shooter and love working on guns I have over 40 different firearms and not one of them ever got out of my cabinets and shot anyone if you teach and show them to respect the weapon also show them what happens when something is shot it doesn't get back up or respawn and walk away its dead.Again there's evil everywhere it will never stop you just try your best to prevent it from happening.
Had them on my wall @ 12years old never was there a problem. Now 40 years later and 4 kids they are still hanging on my wall.
