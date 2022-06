Don't be surprised if Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield starts the 2022 season on some of those ubiquitous Hot Seat lists. After earning the ACC Coach of the Year award in 2019, Satterfield has suffered consecutive losing seasons. The Cards have lost three straight rivalry games to Kentucky by a combined 109 points. Recruiting sagged with a class that ranked outside the top 50. Staff turnover has been persistent. The Cards failed to sell out any games last season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO