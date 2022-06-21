ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 ATH Commit Kade McIntyre Speaks on OU Recruitment

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
Oklahoma 2023 athlete commit Kade McIntyre, as well as his high school head coach Seth Mruz, speak to AllSooners about his recruitment process.

Watch Oklahoma 2023 athlete commit Kade McIntyre , as well as his high school head coach Seth Mruz , speak to AllSooners about his recruitment process on Monday, June 20.

