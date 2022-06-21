ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama coach Nate Oats talks busy offseason at charity golf tournament

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was in Birmingham Monday...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football 2023 recruiting class set to take off

Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start with commitments from five 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith feels the Crimson Tide are in line to receive a boost to their 2023 class in the coming weeks. He provided a breakdown of why he feels this way on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Brian Branch says expectations for Alabama’s 2022 defense are “through the roof”

Could Alabama football have its best defense under Nick Saban since 2016?. One player said the expectations for this group are “through the roof.”. Brian Branch, a junior defensive back for the Crimson Tide, came on In My Own Words with Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine on Monday. He spoke on his NIL partnership with The Player’s Lounge with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, and how excited he is to interact more with fans. The best part of the conversation with Branch is he spoke about the expectations for the Alabama defense. The Tide had some inconsistent moments in 2021, but it played its best late in the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

Five-Star OL Samson Okunlola Enjoys First Taste of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The “Pancake Honcho” enjoyed his first taste of the Crimson Tide. Alabama was the latest stop for Samson Okunlola as the five-star offensive lineman traveled to Tuscaloosa for an official visit over the weekend. After earning an Alabama offer last month, Okunlola was able...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
FOX Sports

USFL playoffs: Stallions eye trophy, but Breakers in way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz described his team’s close win over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday as a "comedy of errors" in which they turned the ball over twice and had a handful of bad snaps on offense. After watching his team suffer...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
luvernejournal.com

South Alabamian among those killed in church shooting

Thursday’s church shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a small suburb just outside of Birmingham, has rocked the entire state of Alabama. The church is located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, in a quiet, unassuming neighborhood. The question of, “Can that happen here?” has been answered....
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

The World Games Opening Ceremony

The official introduction to The World Games 2022 and the City of Birmingham, the Opening Ceremony will be a colorful and entertaining celebration of sport. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Lymphoma#Old Overton Club
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy