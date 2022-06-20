ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Bengals CB Trae Waynes sounds done with football

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals cut cornerback Trae Waynes earlier this offseason and the veteran has made it sound like his name won’t be popping up with other teams this summer.

Waynes appeared on the “Geary & Stein Sports Show” and said he’s effectively retired, even if he didn’t make a formal announcement.

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it, I’d say, just because I don’t do that…I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

Waynes, the 11th pick in 2015, will turn 30 years old this summer but sounds ready to call it a career.

The Bengals agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million in March of 2020 with Waynes. He missed all of 2020 due to injury and only appeared in five games last season as a depth option after further injuries hurt his ability to stay on the field.

