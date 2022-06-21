Menomonie students heading to FBLA nationals

Menomonie High School’s Future Business Leaders of America competitors. Back, left to right: Sam Mars, Peyton Wayne, Tucker Bird and Amelia Koleski. Front, left to right: Hayleigh Husby, Kinleigh Richartz, Meghan Prochnow, Anna Imsande, Sherese Yukel and Zowie Romsos. Contributed photo

MENOMONIE — Ten Menomonie High School students put their business and leadership skills to the test in March at the 68th Annual Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Competition. Three of those students are off to the national competition June 29, the school announced last week.

FBLA is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., a business, career and technical student organization that aims to prepare students to become more community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experience.

The MHS students, advised by Michelle Kressin, traveled to Madison on March 28 and participated in over 80 competitive events, including contests in computer application design, database design, Word processing and spreadsheet applications.

The participating students, according to MHS, were Hayleigh Husby, Kinleigh Richartz, Meghan Prochnow, Anna Imsande, Sherese Yukel, Zowie Romsos, Sam Mars, Peyton Wayne, Tucker Bird and Amelia Koleski.

Imsande, Husby and Richartz all qualified for the FBLA National Leadership Conference to be held in Chicago, Ill., later this month. Ismande placed 1st in the state Business Communication category, while Husby and Richartz each placed 5th in Marketing, making them alternates in their category.

“Congratulations to the Menomonie High School FBLA state competitors and best of luck to the students that will be going on the national level,” the school stated.