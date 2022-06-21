Gloria J. Davis, 80, Cadet

Gloria J. Davis, 80, of Cadet died June 17, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, and spending time with family. Born Dec. 14, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Bernice (Kilbourn) and Thomas A....
Dellene L. Spegal, 71, and Jimmie D. Spegal, 85, of De Soto died June 10, 2022, in southern Jefferson County. They spent a lot of time volunteering with the De Soto Food Pantry, and enjoyed spending time with family. Mrs. Spegal was a homemaker. Born Oct. 11, 1950, in St....
Lisa M. Zettler, 42, of Richwoods died June 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Zettler was a certified nurse’s aide. Born May 13, 1980, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Lavern (Powell) Maxwell of Richwoods and the late Richard A. Maxwell Sr.
Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Drennen Jr, 41, of Hillsboro died June 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Drennen, also known as “Cooter,” was a diesel mechanic with Fabick Cat in Fenton. He graduated from Grandview High School and earned an HVAC certificate from Vatterott College. He served in the Marine Corps from 2002-2006, earning numerous medals, ribbons and other awards of recognition over the course of two tours in Iraq. He was president of Union Alliance Motorcycle Association, a volunteer with Focus Marines, a member of the Big River VFW Post in Cedar Hill and an organ donor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, as well as riding motorcycles and fixing engines, especially on motorcycles. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others. Born Feb. 21, 1981, in St. Louis, he was the son of Barbara Kay (Newton) and Ronald Eugene Drennen Sr. of Dittmer.
Bonnie Ellen Lamb, 75, of Imperial diedJune 18, 2022, in Imperial. Mrs. Lamb was a homemaker. Born July 16, 1946, in Richland Center, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Laura (Darrow) and Irvin Gray. She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Lannie Lamb of Imperial; three...
Charlotte Ann Johnson, 78, of Festus died June 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Johnson was retired and was a member of Calvary Chapel in Festus.. She was born March 18, 1944, in Webster Groves. She is survived by her husband of 43 years: Paul Hudson...
Marcella M. (Blomker) Geist, 94, of Arnold died June 17, 2022. Mrs. Geist was born July 3, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband: Adolph 'Al' Geist III. She is survived by five children: Alvin Geist, Dennis (Evelyn) Geist, Jeanne Roussin, Connie Geist and Richard Geist; four siblings: Edwin Blomker, Shirley Ruedlin, Eleanor Ponzar and Robert Blomker; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a number of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Sharon (Charles) Rulo; two brothers; and four sisters.
Betty Jean Wagster, 84, of Imperial died June 18, 2022. Mrs. Wagster was born Sept. 20, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Casper and Anna Inez (Rutledge) Mintner. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby G. Wagster; and her significant other: Carrol J. Smith. She...
Reynolds, who will be a senior at Hillsboro High this fall, pitched a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win against Sikeston Post 114 in the first of two championship games in the SEMO Classic in Sikeston on Sunday. Reynolds fanned 10 batters, scattered five hits and issued two walks and retired the side in order in the seventh inning. After losing two games by a run each on Friday, and another by a run in its first game Saturday in the Classic, De Soto (7-11) reeled off four straight wins in two days to win the championship. Reynolds had a base hit in his only at-bat when SMCI beat Sikeston 9-3 in the second game Sunday.
John P. Hurley, 51, of Festus was injured Monday morning, June 20, in an accident on Hwy. 364 east of Harvester in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:20 a.m., Hurley was driving a 2005 Sterling L9500 truck east on the highway when the truck malfunctioned,...
About 200 people turned out June 11 to watch the Flag Day Parade that started at the Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and ended at the High Ridge Elks Lodge, Big River Post commander Eva Maloney said. The 10-mile vehicle parade included about 35 entries, including firetrucks,...
Jeffrey Burnett, 52, formerly of High Ridge, has been charged with eight felonies for allegedly firing shots at a west St. Louis County business and several vehicles while fleeing from authorities on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The man was arrested after his motorcycle crashed along I-44 in Eureka, authorities reported. The...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home in the 5300 block of Gloucester Road in High Ridge. The pickup was found abandoned in the same neighborhood in the 5400 block of Winthrop Drive, but lawn equipment and tools from the truck were missing, authorities reported.
Arnold Police arrested a 42-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly was found with a dirt bike and an ATV that had been reported stolen and another ATV with a defaced vehicle identification number. The man was arrested during a traffic stop on I-55 near Hwy. 141, police reported. An Arnold...
A 54-year-old Fenton man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into a camper at a storage business in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The man allegedly told authorities he was looking for his daughter who was locked inside a camper, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. At...
The Jefferson College’s newly adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 calls for a tuition increase of $4 per credit hour for students who live in Jefferson County. College Board of Trustees members voted 6-0 June 9 to approve the FY23 budget, which goes into effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
(The Center Square) – A St. Louis woman who admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $291,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020 will be sentenced on Sept. 21. Porshia L. Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud charge last week after she revealed a scheme to take federal funds to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic and purchased items, including a 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Quattro.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from six vehicles at Fenton Self Storage, 359 S. Old Hwy. 141. The cost to replace the stolen catalytic converters was estimated at about $13,500, authorities reported. The thefts were discovered when one of the victims started...
