Tucker Carlson: Lawmakers helped these 'insurrectionists' from Stephen Colbert's show

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Jun. 21, 2022 - 10:51 - Fox News host Tucker...

Ricky Czeczka
1d ago

Clucker Carlson clucking like a chicken 🐔 again....cluck....cluck.... cluck....

The Natural
1d ago

It's hard for me to believe Steve Colberts crew tried to overthrow our Democracy! It was just a peaceful filming, they opened the doors for them, no one had guns, they are great Patriots, If convicted President Biden is looking at pardons, you should have been there it was really wild!

Never Trump Independent
1d ago

Gee, Tucker still thinks this is a big joke! Why is he not off the air over his participation in pushing the big lie?… not trying to find the truth or exposing the lie? He is not even relevant as a news host!

Fox News

Fox News

