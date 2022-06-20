ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Could Chet Holmgren be a #1 NBA draft pick?

By Ren Clayton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYDtS_0gGoAA6d00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 20, 2022 01:57

NEW YORK CITY -- The NBA Draft is three days away, and former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren will be a top-five pick.

From Minneapolis, to the verge of the NBA.

"It's definitely crazy coming into this week. You know, I think every little kid imagines it, but to actually be here and now be sitting in New York City a few days away from the draft it's definitely a blessing," Holmgren said.

He is just about a year removed from high school. The 7-footer with guard skills confounds some NBA prognosticators. We caught up with his former coach at Minnehaha Academy, Lance Johnson.

Chet Holmgren CBS

"I actually see his biggest strength as his upside. You know, he does everything well right now. But, you know, because, you know, of his maturity level, you know, his body type, all of that is gonna get better and better and better," Johnson said.

The number-one overall pick belongs to Orlando. That's where Holmgren's good friend and prep teammate Jalen Suggs plays.

"Beyond just talking Orlando, you know, he gives me a lot of tips on the NBA. You know, we talk about the NBA a lot. You know, he's given me a lotta tips because, you know, he's been there, he's seen it. You know, I'm excited to go see it as well."

So how cool would it be for Holmgren to team up again with Suggs?

"Obviously I'm rooting for that to happen. Number one, it'd be nice to go down and see them both at the same time in the same city," Johnson said. "But, you know, the story of two kids jumping from little Minnehaha Academy and ending up in the NBA on the same team, it's just a great story."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
FanSided

Kevin Durant shuts down Charles Barkley for hating on Warriors championships

Kevin Durant responded to Charles Barkley’s claim that he needs to be “the bus driver” of a championship team to earn respect from “the old heads.”. The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA Champions, which means that Kevin Durant will be discussed ad nauseam. Why? Because he left the Warriors in 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving, and they have yet to win an NBA title, let alone make it to the Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Lance Johnson
Person
Jalen Suggs
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets have big fear about Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be at a crossroads regarding their future. Kyrie Irving has a $36.5 million player option for next season. The sides need to figure out whether Irving will pick up his option or whether the sides will agree to a new deal. There is talk they could end up in a split.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Klay Thompson's father tweets that Timberwolves deserve a ring, too

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- On Monday evening, former two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson declared in a tweet that the Timberwolves -- due to draft night fumbles and front office mishaps -- are deserving of a 2022 NBA championship ring.They may not get a consolation ring, but they are deserving of mention in the Warriors' storied rise to prominence.In his late-night musings, Thompson offered his reasoning by listing three key moves that helped establish the Warriors championship winning unit. The most infamous for Wolves fans is the 2009 NBA Draft decision that allowed Stephen Curry to fall to Golden State at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The NBA Draft Is Missing 2 Picks This Year - Here's Why

The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow night, and only 58 players will hear their name called, as opposed to the usual 60. Two picks have been scrapped from this year's order--Nos. 54 and 55--because the teams they belonged to, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, were punished by the league for tampering.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Minnehaha Academy#Wcco Digital Headlines
NBC Sports

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

With the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…. That sentence is finally about to be finished by commissioner Adam Silver. The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. The next wave of NBA stars, headlined by Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, will take center stage at Barclays Center and in front of a national television audience.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

NBA Draft 2022: Full draft order and results for every pick

NBA Draft rumors may have locked down the top few picks days before the draft. But there will definitely be surprises so keep up with our full NBA Draft results. NBA Draft rumors have been flying since the NBA Draft order was officially set with the lottery. The Orlando Magic landed the No. 1 pick, with the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and the Houston Rockets at No. 3. There is significant buzz that those three teams may have already decided on their selections and that, barring a trade, the first five picks in the draft could already be locked in.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 players Timberwolves must avoid in 2022 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a massive step forward last season. They finished with a 46-36 record and punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Led by Anthony Edwards, the youthful core took a step forward in their development with plenty of room to build on. Minnesota has an exciting […] The post 3 players Timberwolves must avoid in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

NBA Draft: Sixers Never Hosted LSU’s Tari Eason

In the weeks leading up to Thursday night’s big event, many mock drafts have flooded the net. Once the Philadelphia 76ers found out they would officially select at No. 23 overall after the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick, one name has consistently been linked to the Sixers. Countless mock drafts ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

2022 "Summer Slam" grants Minnesota football an impressive 2023 recruiting class

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- A 2023 recruiting class that rivals and even bests southern powerhouses like Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee puts Minnesota football a step closer becoming a consistent 10-win team.  Over 30 recruits attended PJ Fleck and his program's festivities and five were swayed enough to commit right away. The "Summer Splash" that helped Minnesota's recruiting class skip from 22nd ranked nationally to 12th best in the nation over the course of a weekend, included a campus visit, a stay at Fleck's Lake Minnetonka home and a tour of Target Field.  The Gophers have added two more three-star recruits...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy