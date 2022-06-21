ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier (hip inflammation) exits game vs. Yankees

 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier exited Monday’s game against the visiting New York Yankees because of left hip inflammation.

Kiermaier was replaced by Brett Phillips after striking out against Gerrit Cole for the second out of the second inning.

Kiermaier was injured in a game against the Yankees for the second time in less than a week. In Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at New York, he exited after the second inning because of a sore left calf and Achilles and sat out the next two games.

Kiermaier is batting .229 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 56 games this season.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

