Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD on scene of high-angle rescue at Capt. Jacks trail

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at 2827 Gold Camp Road at Captain Jacks trail.

According to the department, the patient is stable but has a lower-body injury that requires a trail litter evacuation.

El Paso Search and Rescue is also en route to assist CSFD.

ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

