CSFD on scene of high-angle rescue at Capt. Jacks trail
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at 2827 Gold Camp Road at Captain Jacks trail.
According to the department, the patient is stable but has a lower-body injury that requires a trail litter evacuation.
El Paso Search and Rescue is also en route to assist CSFD.
