ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando still evaluating all options with No. 1 draft pick

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iZpE_0gGoA0Mc00
Jeff Weltman, Orlando Magic NBA basketball team president of basketball operations, answers questions at a news conference in Orlando, Fla. Jeff Weltman and the Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ORLANDO, Fla. — College basketball season ended almost three months ago, the NBA draft lottery was more than a month ago and the draft itself is later this week.

Seems like the process should be winding down.

Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman sees it differently.

“I tell you, it’s still early in the process,” Weltman said Monday.

Translated: The Magic haven’t decided yet what they’ll do on Thursday night, when the draft rolls around and they have the No. 1 pick. Other teams have called to gauge what the asking price would be if they want to trade for that selection, and the Magic have evaluated all the top candidates.

But Weltman sees no reason to decide anything before it’s absolutely necessary, especially given the opportunity that Orlando has by holding this No. 1 pick.

“Dialogue is always ongoing,” Weltman said. “But, most importantly, we get to do what we want. That’s the real benefit of having the No. 1 pick.”

The top candidates for the pick are well-known: Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. worked out for Orlando earlier this month, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren met with the Magic for multiple days last week and Duke’s Paolo Banchero has been working out with former Magic guard Mike Miller.

Weltman wouldn’t say that those are the only three candidates Orlando would consider at No. 1.

“It’s confirmed that there are a lot of talented players at the top of this draft, that’s for sure,” Weltman said.

This is the fourth time that Orlando will be making the No. 1 pick. The Magic took Shaquille O’Neal with the top selection in 1992. Chris Webber was the No. 1 pick by Orlando in 1993, and he got traded that same night for Penny Hardaway and a package of future picks that were eventually turned into Vince Carter and, later, Miller. And in 2004, the Magic selected Dwight Howard with the first pick.

The No. 1 pick on Thursday will join a young core in Orlando that already includes 2017 top pick Markelle Fultz, a pair of top-eight picks from the 2021 draft in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony — the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft.

Orlando also has the No. 6 picks from the 2017 and 2018 draft, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba. It’s possible that when next season starts Orlando could have as many as six lottery picks, nine top-16 selections and 12 first-rounders on its roster.

This is all part of the challenge for the Magic — who also have the No. 32 and No. 35 picks this year — going into Thursday: Finding more youth that fits with the current core, finding ways to be better next season and sustainably better for years to come.

“We do want to get better but not at the expense of rushing back to mediocrity,” Weltman said. “And we do want to have something sustainable. But you have to elevate the standard to do that. You can’t just stay at the basement level, you know, interminably. So those are conversations that we’re having, which players do that for us.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers host Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, for 2022 NBA Draft workout

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in one final group of prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Shareef O’Neal, the son of franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal, was among the participants. The Athletic reported earlier this month that Shareef would work out for the Lakers, but it remained TBD when that would take place until the […] The post Lakers host Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, for 2022 NBA Draft workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls 2022 NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Williams

For as much paint as they’ve slapped across the roster over the course of the past 15 months, Chicago Bulls’ executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have more work to do. Arming the franchise with its first winning team since 2016 is praiseworthy—especially considering...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
Yardbarker

Kings' Ransom? Knicks Trading For No. 4 Pick in NBA Draft?

The New York Knicks want to move up. But at what cost?. The Knicks are, it seems, one of "a large number" of teams inquiring about the Sacramento Kings' first-round pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)/. Sacramento is set to choose fourth overall while the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Canada’s Shaedon Sharpe Is the NBA Draft’s Biggest Enigma

Canada’s Shaedon Sharpe is entering this year’s NBA Draft with a unique combination of hype and mystery surrounding his name. The London, Ontario native—who was ranked the No. 1 high school recruit for the class of 2022 on many boards, including ESPN’s—reclassified and enrolled at the University of Kentucky last winter, but ultimately chose not the play for the Wildcats.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Chris Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy