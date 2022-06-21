ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Champion Warriors celebrate fourth title in eight seasons

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvJi6_0gGo9zg400
A man lays on Market Street as confetti rains during the Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade in San Francisco on Monday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SAN FRANCISCO — From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust” with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation.

It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again.

Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell — with all those new faces taking part this time, too. Players jumped off their respective rides to mingle with fans, Otto Porter Jr. and Thompson dancing and Andrew Wiggins spraying fans with champagne.

Curry sported his three previous championship rings on a necklace.

“I had to bring the jewelry back out. I don’t look at it during the year,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State captured the franchise’s fourth championship in eight years Thursday night by beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in the clinching Game 6. Afterward, Finals MVP Curry, Thompson and Green — the three core members part of each title run, sat together in celebration, with Curry cradling the trophy.

And this time, Thompson’s “Holy cannoli, this is crazy” reaction resounded everywhere. With the Warriors winning on the road, the home fans got their moment to cheer the team once more on Monday.

“We know what we’re capable of and we’re playing at the highest level,” third-year guard Jordan Poole said Saturday as players went through exit interviews. “We wouldn’t be here if we had any self doubt. When you put guys together who are able to really lock in and do it together as a team, the power and the feeling is all, it’s insane. You can kind of feel that positive vibe and positive energy, and we all have each other’s back.”

Thompson returned in January from more than 2 1/2 years sidelined following surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee then another operation on his torn right Achilles tendon. But Green then went down followed by Curry late in the regular season.

Fellow veteran Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP who is now 38 and also missed significant time, returned to contribute during the postseason and help Golden State get back to the top.

A whole cast of newcomers contributed to this title — from Poole to Wiggins to Gary Payton II.

“This one hits different for sure, just knowing what the last three years have meant, what it’s been like from injuries to changing of the guard in the rosters, Wiggs coming through, our young guys carrying the belief that we could get back to this stage and win, even if it didn’t make sense to anybody when we said it, all that stuff matters,” Curry said. “And now we got four championships. Me, Dray, Klay, and Andre, we finally got that bad boy. It’s special.”

Those new faces are a big reason why this one feels a little different. When Golden State won back-to-back titles in 2017 and ‘18 before falling to Toronto the following year, Kevin Durant joined Curry, Green and Thompson as they began to build a dynasty. There were five straight NBA Finals trips from 2015-19.

“We had Kevin Durant for three years with this core group. Those teams were untouchable,” coach Steve Kerr said. “This team has been compared to our first championship team in 2015. Maybe there are some similarities. This is still a really talented group of players.”

Wiggins, Payton and Porter all have expressed their desire to return to the Warriors, while assistant coach Kenny Atkinson backed out of the head coaching position with Charlotte to stay put and try to win another title in the Bay Area.

“It’s really special to see guys like Wiggs and Loon and Gary Payton, just how far they have come, the impact they made, Jordan Poole, the same thing,” Kerr said. “I know I’m going to forget people but it takes a full team effort to do this, and we just had a great group.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their 2022 NBA title on Monday with an epic championship parade in the Bay Area. By no surprise, there are already some must-see moments, with Klay Thompson already grabbing the spotlight with one of them. Klay couldn’t help but clown Stephen Curry for crying on the court after Game […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s true feelings on Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan-like promise

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but gush at Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan declaration for him after they won the 2022 NBA Championship. To recall after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson said that he’ll never play for another coach again. The sharpshooter even went as far as to saying he’s going “full Michael Jordan,” referencing the Chicago Bulls legend’s declaration that he’d just retire if the franchise don’t bring back Phil Jackson after the 1997-98 season–which he did.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Franchise Awards: Stephen Curry Is The True Warriors' GOAT

In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

Steph Curry Leads the Warriors to Victory

Logan and Raja convene a few days after the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win a championship to talk through what they saw from Steph Curry, what moves the Warriors could make this offseason, and how the Celtics can grow from this experience. Then Jomi Adeniran joins to light the Celtics’ pack and send them off to hell in style.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Warriors NBA championship parade: Stephen Curry, Golden State celebrate 2022 title with fans in San Francisco

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the fourth time in the last eight years, and now have seven titles in franchise history. Stephen Curry led the way in their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics, earning his first-ever Finals MVP. Curry finished the Finals averaging 31.2 points, six rebounds, five assists and 5.2 3-pointers made per game en route to his fourth NBA title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals Klay Thompson’s tear-filled low point en route to championship comeback

No one had more fun at the Golden State Warriors joyously raucous championship celebration than Klay Thompson. As he downed Hennessy from the bottle, turned Market Street into an impromptu dance floor with his best Michael Jackson impression and even bowled over one fan after tripping on his feet, it’s safe to say the years […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals Klay Thompson’s tear-filled low point en route to championship comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Admits He Didn't Know The Warriors Would Win Championship During Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors emerged out of one of the most unpredictable seasons in NBA history as champions. After pre-season picks considering a Lakers-Nets NBA Finals inevitable, both those teams crashed out in brutal fashion. The Warriors quietly kept working and were dominant through the start of the season, before injuries slowed them down through the regular season games in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#Nbc Sports Bay Area#The Boston Celtics
Hoops Rumors

A 2022 offseason preview for the Golden State Warriors

After injuries scuttled not just the Golden State Warriors‘ title hopes but their playoff aspirations in 2020 and 2021, it took a while for the team to get back to full strength in 2021-22. Klay Thompson missed the first third of the season, Draymond Green went down right around the time Thompson made his debut, and Stephen Curry got hurt one game after Green returned. Incredibly, the Warriors’ three veteran stars played just 11 minutes together during the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Champion Warriors took many different paths of inspiration

BOSTON -- The final countdown ended at 941. That's how many days lasted in between games that Klay Thompson appeared in after first sustaining a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and then a torn Achilles tendon after a year-plus of going through one grueling rehab before starting up another.
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy