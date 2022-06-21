ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWzQF_0gGo9qjX00
Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Forwards are expected to dominate Thursday’s NBA draft, starting with the trio of Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. They are the headliners at the position and have been widely ranked as the top prospects overall with their size and open-floor potential.

Here’s a look at the draft’s top forwards:

Holmgren

The nation’s No. 1 recruit lived up to expectations for the Zags as a second-team Associated Press All-American.

STRENGTHS: The 7-foot, 195-pound Holmgren has an unusual mix of fluid perimeter skills with a roughly 7-5 wingspan. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 60.7% alongside a returning AP All-American in Drew Timme.

He made 39% of his 3-point tries and had 14 games with at least two made 3s, showing the kind of consistency sure to pull less-mobile bigs from the basket. And he has the ball-handling skills to take advantage — just look at his length-of-court, behind-the-back drive for a dunk against UCLA for proof — for unique shot-creating potential in such a long frame.

“I definitely see a lot of things in the NBA style of game that I feel like I can thrive in,” Holmgren said Monday, “with the spacing, with the speed … you’re getting up and down for 48 minutes. So I definitely think I have a lot of tools that are suited for that.”

At the other end, Holmgren proved an elite rim protector, ranking fourth in Division I with 3.7 blocks per game.

CONCERNS: He needs to get stronger. He struggled at times with physical play and could use the added bulk for finishing through contact, too.

Smith

The 6-10, 220-pound freshman was a second-team AP All-American who helped the Tigers claim their first-ever No. 1 ranking.

STRENGTHS: The 19-year-old Smith is a rangy forward with potential to impact both ends of the floor. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with ability to play in the post or step outside, where he shot 42% from 3-point range with a quality jumper. He also made 79.9% of his free throws to convert when drawing fouls. He also averaged 1.0 blocks and 1.1 steals with the versatility to chase multiple positions, making him ESPN’s No. 2 overall prospect.

“I just see myself defending, affecting winning and just doing whatever a team needs me to do,” Smith said. “Spacing the floor, knocking down shots, running the floor, and just showing all assets to my game.”

CONCERNS: Smith shot just 42% overall with heavy reliance on his jump shot, so he could use a bit more development with creating off the drive and improving his ball handling (1.9 turnovers per game) for easier looks.

Banchero

The 6-10, 250-pound freshman was the Blue Devils’ focal point in a Final Four run under now-retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

STRENGTHS: The 19-year-old Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds with the strength to tussle inside and mobility to roam the perimeter. Ranked as ESPN’s No. 3 draft prospect, the AP third-team All-American was comfortable snatching down a rebound and leading the break. And his skillset proved particularly effective in being able to overpower smaller defenders, move around less-mobile bigs and score in the midrange with polish.

Banchero said Friday he feels he is “the best player in the draft, I feel like I showed that throughout the year.” Duke associate head coach Chris Carrawell said he thinks Banchero should be go No. 1 overall, too.

“For a non-guard at his size, he can create shots from the inside and out,” Carrawell said. “That’s rare.”

CONCERNS: Banchero shot just 33.8% on 3-pointers, though he was better in the NCAA Tournament. He also had stretches when he could assert himself and impose his will even more, including going the final 7 1/2 minutes of the Final Four loss to rival North Carolina with no baskets and only two shot attempts. Banchero also needs to improve defensive consistency.

Others to watch

• KEEGAN MURRAY: While the Holmgren-Smith-Banchero trio could go 1-2-3, the Iowa forward and first-team AP All-American won’t be far behind. The 6-8, 225-pound Murray, who turns 22 in August, made a rapid rise from averaging 7.2 points as a freshman to 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4% overall and 39.8% on 3-pointers. That all-around development has made him ESPN’s No. 5 overall prospect at a loaded position.

• JEREMY SOCHAN: The 6-9, 230-pound freshman offers defensive versatility and toughness in a developing game. ESPN’s No. 15 draft prospect averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for Baylor, and turned 19 only last month.

• E.J. LIDDELL: The Ohio State junior has a strong frame (6-7, 243 pounds) ready to handle physical play. The AP third-team All-American averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. Liddell is ESPN’s No. 20 draft prospect.

• JAKE LARAVIA: The 6-8, 227-pound junior made a quick impact at Wake Forest after transferring in following two years at Indiana State. He showed versatility while averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds and shooting 38% from behind the arc as a potential first-round prospect.

• DOMINICK BARLOW: The 6-9, 221-pound Barlow played for the Overtime Elite developmental program for top prospects who bypass college basketball. He’s a potential second-round pick.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls 2022 NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Williams

For as much paint as they’ve slapped across the roster over the course of the past 15 months, Chicago Bulls’ executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have more work to do. Arming the franchise with its first winning team since 2016 is praiseworthy—especially considering...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

3 sleeper prospects Grizzlies must target in 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies officially announced their presence to the rest of the Western Conference in 2021. Memphis won 50-plus games for the first time since the 2014-15 season, making the postseason for the second straight year. This time, the Grizzlies advanced past the first round, losing in the Semifinals to the eventual world champion Golden […] The post 3 sleeper prospects Grizzlies must target in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Duren, Williams, Kessler top list of NBA draft’s big men

Memphis’ Jalen Duren, Duke’s Mark Williams and Auburn’s Walker Kessler are the headliners among big men in Thursday’s NBA draft. Each is a mobile big man with the ability to finish above the rim, with Duren and Williams as potential lottery picks, along with Kessler as a first-round prospect.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Debating case for Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Jaden Ivey as No. 1 prospect

We'll find out on Thursday night who the Orlando Magic value as the No. 1 pick as they select first overall for the first time since 2004 -- but there's far from a consensus view at the top of this draft among NBA front offices. And ditto for our team of experts. In our final top 100 rankings comprised of a consensus taken from rankings by CBS Sports experts Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb and myself, along with Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham of 247Sports, there were four different players who earned votes at No. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
On3.com

Paolo Banchero becomes NBA Draft betting favorite over Jabari Smith

Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero has now become the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, according to the Action Network. The quick rise took him from +1600 to -200 in less than a week and comes contrary to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that former Auburn forward Jabari Smith is expected to be the first pick.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Top 3 NBA Draft Picks Are Pretty Much Set

The NBA Draft is still several hours away, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has already revealed what the top of the board will look like. Per Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile,...
ORLANDO, FL
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy