Mccracken County, KY

McCracken County drug investigation results in arrest

westkentuckystar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug investigation in McCracken County on Monday ended in a Paducah man's arrest ....

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 1

whvoradio.com

Eddyville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped Shealyn Duvall on Kentucky 1682 near Pennyrile Parkway for expired registration and during the stop, she was not able to show proof of valid insurance.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of Paducah women arrested for vehicle theft, possession of cocaine

A pair of Paducah women were arrested on Friday for their connection to vehicle theft and possession of cocaine. According to Paducah Police, an officer spotted a pickup truck at the intersection of North 9th and Boyd Street that matched the description of a truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening from a home on Clay Street.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend. Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion, Ill. A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Marion on Tuesday night. 100 year anniversary of Herrin Massacre. Updated: 8...
DEXTER, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Police searching for missing Paducah man

Police are searching for a missing Paducah man. Twenty-three-year-old Dallas A. McIntyre was last seen at 1637 Harrison Street wearing a tie-dye shirt, camoflauge cargo pants, and black tennis shoes. McIntyre is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Crash Into House in South Fulton Reveals Gunshot Wounds to Driver

A South Fulton man remains in a Nashville hospital, following an incident in South Fulton last Friday night. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said around 9:30, officers were called to 1421 Parker Road, after a truck had struck vehicles in a driveway, then a home. Chief Maynard said it was discovered...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Chase leads to Paducah man's arrest for vehicle theft

A Sunday foot chase with deputies in the Farley community led to a Paducah man's arrest for a stolen vehicle and drugs. A Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said he conducted a traffic stop on Cook Street on a car driven by 38-year-old Dustin R. Wistafke of Paducah. According to deputies, the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in McCracken County.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating shooting at Noble Park in Paducah

PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

UC Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In Shootings

Union City, Tenn.–Two people were injured in a shooting in Union City and police are seeking help identifying the suspect. On June 17, officers investigated a shooting that occurred in the Eastgate development. Two subjects were injured from the gunfire. Victims could not provide information on the shooter. They...
UNION CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to honor Chrisman

Kentucky State Police will honor the memory and sacrifice of Trooper Eric Chrisman, Thursday, on the anniversary of his death. Troopers from Post 1, along with Chrisman's family, will lay a wreath at the flagpole that marks Chrisman's memorial. The wreath laying will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested on child endangerment charges in connection with an investigation at Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis on Saturday, June 18. Metropolis Police were called to the casino after security reported finding an 11-year-old left alone inside of a vehicle. According to...
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police investigating attempted kidnapping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened late Sunday night. Cape Girardeau police received a report of an attempted kidnapping at about 10:51 p.m. on June 19 in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street. The victim, a 19-year...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested on kidnapping charge in Caruthersville

A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville. 1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A deadly...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Missing Paducah man located

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The search is over for a Paducah man reported missing on Tuesday, June 21. According to police, Harry Norsworthy, 88, was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah driving a 2010 Chrysler van, gold in color. Police reported he was no longer missing shortly after midnight.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

A McCracken County man was arrested after he was found with items stolen a short time earlier in a southside burglary.

Suspect(s): Justin W. Edwards, 31, of South 19th Street, arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Justin W. Edwards was arrested early Saturday morning on Wayne Sullivan Drive. Officers responded about 5:20 a.m. Saturday to a break-in at Dollar General, 3300 Irvin Cobb Drive. When they arrived,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, June 21. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail. When...
MARION, IL

