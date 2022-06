NORWALK — With renovations nearly complete, teachers and staff will soon be able to move back into Jefferson Elementary School. As Jefferson exits its temporary home at the Ponus Ridge School campus, it will allow Concord Magnet School to move into the lower campus, which will become its new home in the fall. The CMS relocation will free up the school building on Chestnut Street for the South Norwalk incubator school.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO