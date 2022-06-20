ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Foundation Names New Executive Director

By Roy Koenig
 2 days ago
The Owatonna Foundation's impact on the community can be seen in many projects and through years of awarding scholarships. Now the longtime philanthropic group has a new Executive Director to "increase the Foundation's visibility and impact on our community," says Foundation President Tom Dufresne. Angela Wanger Golzales was approved...

