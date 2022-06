Who doesn't remember Buffalo NIckel? I mean if you have lived here for any amount of time you at least remember the jingle. "Buffalo Nickel, One Nickel at a Time." Yes, you could be dropped off with a few dollars and spend hours upon hours playing. The games really only cost one nickel. Can you even imagine that? We all grew up playing video games and having to put your quarter on the game to call it next.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO