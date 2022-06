As good as the New York Yankees have been, don't sleep on the Boston Red Sox. Whiley they are currently 13 and a half games back of their bitter rivals from the Bronx, they have dug themselves out of deep hole and are continuing to win ball games. The Red Sox can hit as they have three guys in Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and JD Martinez who all hit above .300. for batting average. The main problem with them to start the season was their starting pitching. They have now receieved some quality starts from guys like Nick Pivetta, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, and sometimes Garrett Whitlock. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

