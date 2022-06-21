High Street in Oakland closed due to accident

Bangor Police say the person believed to be responsible for a stabbing this week on Third Street is now in custody. Sergeant Wade Betters say a suspect, 31-year-old Stephen Hunt of Bangor, has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday morning. Police responded to a multi-unit apartment building at 101 Third Street, just before 10:00, for a report of an assault involving an edged weapon. The officers quickly found an injured person who they say was bleeding heavily. Paramedics from the Bangor Fire Department rushed the victim to a local hospital. There's no update on the victim's condition.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO