Richmond County, GA

Missing 78-year-old woman found safe

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County...

www.wrdw.com

Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Woman’s death deemed suspicious at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive, to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead female inside a sport utility...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Pedestrian struck on William Few Pkwy.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on William Few Pkwy. Deputies say the crash happened in the Zaxby's parking lot. The crash happened Thursday afternoon around 7 p.m. As of the time of this article, there's...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO: 80 year old robbed at gunpoint at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An 80 year old woman is recovering after police say she was robbed at gunpoint at the Augusta Mall. According to an incident report, it happened Tuesday, June, 21st around 3:00 pm in the upper parking lot of Macy’s. The gunman allegedly told the woman he would shoot her if she didn’t […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Thomson Woman and Two Young Siblings Drown at Thurmond Lake

A 22-year-old Thomson woman and her two young siblings drowned Thursday at Thurmond Lake. It happened in the Amity recreation area in Lincoln County sometime after 5:00 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Raven Powell drowned, along with 3-year-old Sawyer Powell and 4-year-old Mason Powell. It’s not known what happened or whether anyone was in the area at the time.
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Rabid raccoon found dead in Meadowbrook area of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found dead in the yard of a Richmond County resident, authorities said Friday. The incident occurred in the Meadowbrook area of Augusta on Tuesday. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Siblings drown at Lake Thurmond, identities released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A tragic Thursday evening at Lake Thurmond. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area. They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell. Their body’s are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Screven County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Home Invasion on Sand Hill Lane

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Tuesday on Sand Hill Lane. On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8 pm Screven County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sand Hill Lane. Upon arrival, an armed home invasion had occurred at the residence. Three suspects, described as slender young black males, had entered the residence with pistols in an attempt to rob the residents. During this encounter, shots were fired with no injuries. Additional Law enforcement officers and K-9s were brought in and the area was searched.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Shooting at Kroger on Knox Avenue

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Knox Avenue. It happened just after 11:00 P.M. Friday. No further details are available, but we will continue to update this story.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Elderly Woman Attacked in Augusta Mall Parking Lot

An 80 year old Grovetown woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot at Augusta Mall Tuesday afternoon. Richmond County authorities were called just after 3:00 p.m. after the incident occurred in Macy’s parking lot on the upper level. The victim told deputies a black male approached her,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

3 siblings — ages 3, 4 and 22 — drown at Clarks Hill Lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three siblings are dead following a drowning incident Thursday night at the Amity Recreation Area at Clarks Hill Lake. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere says the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old. All of the bodies have been recovered. The oldest sibling was identified...
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta authorities say more funding will help slow down crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past month, we’ve reported on at least four homicides in Richmond County – and two were on Broad Street over the past two weekends. Plus a suspicious death was reported Thursday after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle at the Azalea Park Apartments.
AUGUSTA, GA

