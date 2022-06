San Juan Arias, introduced Monday as the new head baseball coach of Lockhart High School, wants a culture of winning baseball to be established with the Lions. LHS qualified for its first back-to-back playoff berth in 54 years last season under Coach Trey Honeycutt (who has since taken over at Austin’s McCallum High). Arias wants postseasons to be expected at LHS, along with success once the Lions get there.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO