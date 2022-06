The Wasatch County School District expects to spend about $7 million more next year than it did this year — and $33 million more than it did two years ago. The quickly growing district that includes Wasatch High School, two middle schools and five elementary schools plans to spend over $135 million through the next fiscal year, which ends in June 2023. That’s a projected 5% increase over its spending this year.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO